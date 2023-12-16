MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna undergoes minor knee surgery

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced that midfielder Adrian Luna has undergone a minor knee surgery following an injury and will continue his rehabilitation.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 20:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC in action.
Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced that midfielder Adrian Luna has undergone a minor knee surgery following an injury and will continue his rehabilitation.

The Uruguayan has scored three goals and four assists for the Blasters in this season.

“The Club would like to update that, Adrian Luna successfully underwent a minor arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of a chondral knee injury after which he is currently in the process of rest and recovery towards full fitness,” the club wrote in a statement on its official website. 

“In collaboration with a team of medical experts, the Kerala Blasters medical staff will closely monitor Adrian Luna’s rehabilitation, to ensure a seamless and complete recovery back onto the field of play.”

No further details have been disclosed Luna’s injury by the ISL club.

Kerala Blasters FC will next face Mumbai City FC on December 24 in Kochi.

