TN hockey star Selvam Karthi on his journey to the national side, difference between Reid and Fulton, Olympic ambitions and more

During the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) tournament in Chennai, up-and-coming hockey players, along with a few senior citizens and kids, flocked to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore to witness the performance of their home state player, Selvam Karthi.

The 22-year-old from Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, didn’t let down his fans, displaying flashes of shooting brilliance in several matches and contributing to India’s gold medal in the tournament, which is considered a crucial practice event leading up to the Asian Games.

Before the ACT, Karthi showcased his striking skills in various games of the Pro League held in Rourkela, London, and the Netherlands, earning praise from both critics and fans.

“Each coach has taught me something important for a lifetime. I learnt a lot from everyone. Being in the same Indian team as B.J. Kariappa sir was an enlightening affair, while Sardar Singh shared his own experience while being a coach,” Karthi said. | Photo Credit: Siva Sankar A

WATCH: Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving

While there were expectations that he might be selected for the Indian men’s squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the selectors opted for senior players, leaving Karthi disappointed. Undeterred, he has been working on improving his game based on feedback from coaches and well-wishers.

Now, his sights are set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview with Sportstar, he acknowledged the tough competition from senior players in his position. “I have to work harder to be part of the team for Paris,” he said, while training with the Tamil Nadu men’s team in Chennai for the Goa National Games.

Describe your journey from Ariyalur to the senior national team.

It has been a fantastic learning experience so far. I’ve interacted with a number of coaches and had the opportunity to play alongside individuals with varying playing styles from different states. Actually, when I joined the junior team at the camp in 2021, I trained a lot in Bengaluru, but I didn’t get a chance to be a part of the junior set-up as I was not in the Indian team for the 2021 Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. I didn’t worry about it too much. Soon, I made my debut in the men’s Asia Cup in Dhaka. Then I played in the Pro League and the ACT in Chennai. I couldn’t have asked for more. At the same time, there is still plenty to learn and adapt to.

You are a product of the hostels of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, where you stayed at a young age while actively participating in tournaments. How was the experience?

I have been in sports hostels since my seventh-grade year at the YMCA College in Chennai. My journey led me to Tiruchi and later to Kovilpatti as I continued studying in sports hostels. A number of coaches, including Raja, Santhosh, R. Siva, and N. Muthukumar, shaped my game. It was coach Siva sir in Tiruchi who insisted that I switch my position from a center half to a forward/striker.

During inter-sports hostel tournaments in Tiruchi, I formed a strong partnership with Nanda, boosting my confidence as a striker. Subsequently, at the Sports Hostel of Excellence in Kovilpatti, I developed my game further. No doubt, sports hostels have played a huge role in shaping my journey.

ALSO READ: India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award

How was it to change position from a centre half?

As a center half, my primary responsibility was distributing balls. However, Siva sir believed in my goal-scoring potential, prompting me to focus on drills that enhanced my shooting skills.

From your first coach, Raja, to the current Indian men’s team coach, Craig Fulton, how have they groomed your game and style?

Each coach has taught me something important for a lifetime. I learnt a lot from everyone. Being in the same Indian team as B.J. Kariappa sir was an enlightening affair, while Sardar Singh shared his own experience while being a coach.

As for the senior team coaches, Fulton and Graham Reid, their approaches are different. When I was not selected for the junior World Cup, Reid advised me to enhance my speed and footwork. While under Fulton’s guidance, I was provided with an opportunity to display my skills in the Pro League.

Reid taught me the importance of speed as he relies more on counter-attacks while Fulton insisted on building the game within the established structure. Both have taught me to be quicker and the need to work on movements.

Selvam Karthi. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Why didn’t you get to play more in juniors?

That was due to the lockdown. When I got a chance in the men’s Asia Cup, I proved my worth by scoring a goal against Pakistan. Overall, I did well.

How was the atmosphere in that game against Pakistan in the Dhaka Asia Cup?

When we face Pakistan, the crowd is always charged-up. It was no different in Dhaka. My confidence grew sky-high after my first goal in that match. Subsequently, I performed well in the following games. Reid was very helpful as he analysed my game after every match and told me to maintain consistency at all costs. The Asia Cup memories were very sweet, with the seniors sharing their experiences and making me feel like I belong.

ALSO READ: India captain Uttam keen to be World Champion at the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023

How have the senior players guided you?

Harmanpreet, who has been my idol ever since I started playing hockey, gave me instructions on how to receive the ball better. Mandeep advised me on not only how to stand while receiving the ball, but also how to cut and pass. Everyone has been so friendly that I picked up Hindi quite easily.

You were very impressive in the ACT. How was your experience in the tournament?

It was the first time that I was playing for the Indian team in front of a home crowd, which was really great. Also, playing in front of my parents was special indeed. The fans supported me too. There was so much energy in every match.

How was it training with your State mates for the Goa National Games?

I mingled with them well. It is not new. I have played with them before. Having played in the ACT, my mindset is now different. With my experience, I want to help the TN team do well in the National Games and the Senior National championships (in November in Chennai).

Can you share your Pro League experience in London, Netherlands and Rourkela?

I enjoyed and learnt from them. The Europeans play fast hockey with quick ball distribution. I felt the urge to compete and improve after playing in the Pro League.

You must have felt bad on missing the cut for the Hangzhou Asian Games?

I got news of my exclusion after the ACT. I didn’t ask any questions. I was told that the seniors were given a chance and that I needed experience and to improve on certain things.

Such as?

I have to improve inside the ‘D’ and run better without the ball. I also have to improve my body language while running.

ALSO READ: I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton

You must have watched the Indian team’s Asian Games performance.

Yes. There’s a significant difference between the team’s performance in the ACT and Hangzhou.

Take, for example, the way we played against Pakistan in Chennai and in the Asian Games. There were stark differences. We had speed and scored plenty in the Asian Games, but we couldn’t replicate the same success in the ACT.

I regret missing out on the Games. My focus now is to secure a spot in the national team for the Paris Olympics, where competition for my position will be intense.

Your father is working as a watchman in a college while your mom is a domestic worker. Given the difficult economic situation, how did you manage your career?

In the early days, I didn’t have many people to help me. It’s only when I started playing for the national team that people started noticing me.

During difficult times, Ranjit Kumar helped me financially; he still does. My parents are happy now. Of course, it was a tough childhood. Now that I have got a job in the Income Tax Department (Chennai), we are more or less settled.

My younger brother is working, and my elder sister is doing well. I am relieved as my parents’ struggles have resulted in my dream becoming a reality.

Your next target?

We have the Pro League coming up, and, sometime in January, we have the 5-on-5 World Cup. I hope to do well in the selection trials and be a part of the team.