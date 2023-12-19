India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 

India’s Hardik Singh and Savita won the 2023 FIH Players of the Year and FIH Goalkeeper of the year award, announced the International Hockey Federation on Tuesday.

Following a vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations - represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches - fans and media, Xan de Waard (Netherlands) also won the FIH Players of the Year.

While Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak also won the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year award, the awards for FIH Rising Stars went to Teresa Lima (ESP) and Gaspard Xavier (FRA).

China women’s head coach Alyson Annan and Germany men’s head coach, André Henning won the FIH Coaches of the Year awards, while Ayanna McClean (Trinidad-and-Tobago) and Ben Göntgen (Germany) were awarded with the FIH Umpires of the Year.

With 114 caps to his name, Hardik became a vital cog in India’s bronze-medal win at the 2020 Olympics. This is Hardik’s second big award this year as he was also awarded the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022.

“When you’ve got a great team, they make your game better and life easier. I am grateful for all those who have voted for me and thankful to the entire team and Hockey India for helping me reach this stage,” said the current vice-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team.

This is Savita’s third FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award consecutively, after winning it in 2021 and 2022. The Indian custodian has been in prolific form throughout 2023. Starting from the Test matches in Australia to the recently held Asian Games, Savita has been on top of her game. The 33-year-old helped India emerge as the Champions of the Asian Champions Trophy held in October in India. She will be looking to help India qualify for the Paris Olympics with a top three finish at the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 in January next year.

The Indian skipper said: “Thankful to all my teammates and support staff who have helped me grow as an individual. This award will motivate me to work harder and get more success for our country. Lastly, thankful to all those who voted for me.”