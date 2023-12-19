MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 

India’s Hardik Singh and Savita won the 2023 FIH Players of the Year and FIH Goalkeeper of the year award, announced the International Hockey Federation on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 17:26 IST , Lausanne, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Singh (8) of India.
Hardik Singh (8) of India. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hardik Singh (8) of India. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Hardik Singh and Savita won the 2023 FIH Players of the Year and FIH Goalkeeper of the year award, announced the International Hockey Federation on Tuesday.

Following a vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations - represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches - fans and media, Xan de Waard (Netherlands) also won the FIH Players of the Year.

While Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak also won the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year award, the awards for FIH Rising Stars went to Teresa Lima (ESP) and Gaspard Xavier (FRA).

ALSO READ
India has become a trendsetter in sports shooting, says Anjum Moudgil

China women’s head coach Alyson Annan and Germany men’s head coach, André Henning won the FIH Coaches of the Year awards, while Ayanna McClean (Trinidad-and-Tobago) and Ben Göntgen (Germany) were awarded with the FIH Umpires of the Year.

With 114 caps to his name, Hardik became a vital cog in India’s bronze-medal win at the 2020 Olympics. This is Hardik’s second big award this year as he was also awarded the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022.

“When you’ve got a great team, they make your game better and life easier. I am grateful for all those who have voted for me and thankful to the entire team and Hockey India for helping me reach this stage,” said the current vice-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team.

This is Savita’s third FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award consecutively, after winning it in 2021 and 2022. The Indian custodian has been in prolific form throughout 2023. Starting from the Test matches in Australia to the recently held Asian Games, Savita has been on top of her game. The 33-year-old helped India emerge as the Champions of the Asian Champions Trophy held in October in India. She will be looking to help India qualify for the Paris Olympics with a top three finish at the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 in January next year.

The Indian skipper said: “Thankful to all my teammates and support staff who have helped me grow as an individual. This award will motivate me to work harder and get more success for our country. Lastly, thankful to all those who voted for me.”

Related Topics

Hardik Singh /

Savita

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 Live: Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing, Cummins gets second-highest bid from SRH; Uncapped Shubham Dubey, Sameer Rizvi get big bets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Sameer Rizvi, the UP star bought by CSK for Rs. 8.4 crore in IPL auction 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Tilak Varma falls after PowerPlay; India 48/2 (12) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
  3. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND 1-3 ESP Highlights, FIH Junior World Cup match: Alvarez scores brace as Spain defeats India to win bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men and women’s hockey team lose in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 Live: Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing, Cummins gets second-highest bid from SRH; Uncapped Shubham Dubey, Sameer Rizvi get big bets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Sameer Rizvi, the UP star bought by CSK for Rs. 8.4 crore in IPL auction 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Tilak Varma falls after PowerPlay; India 48/2 (12) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment