MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST

FIDE Candidates 2024, LIVE: Get the live updates, analysis and commentary of the first round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 5, Friday (India). 

Updated : Apr 04, 2024 22:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Get the live updates from the first round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
Get the live updates from the first round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
lightbox-info

Get the live updates from the first round of FIDE Candidates 2024.

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 5, Friday (IST). This is Mayank and Pranay Rajiv taking you through all the live action.

  • April 04, 2024 22:45
    Round 1 pairings

    Open Category:

    Fabiano Caruana vs. Hikaru Nakamura 

    Nijat Abasov vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Alireza Firouzja vs. Praggnanandhaa R 

    Gukesh D vs. Vidit Gujrathi 

    Women’s Category:

    Aleksandra Goryachkina vs. Kateryna Lagno 

    Anna Muzychuk vs. Nurgyul Salimova 

    Lei Tingjie vs. Tan Zhongyi 

    Vaishali R vs. Humpy Koneru

  • April 04, 2024 22:37
    Candidates 2024 Players in action

    Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh

    Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy

  • April 04, 2024 22:24
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 04, 2024 22:08
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 5, Friday (India).

Related Topics

Candidates 2024 /

Candidates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 150/6 (16 Overs); Jitesh Sharma falls, all hopes on Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth
    Aneesh Dey
  4. IPL 2024: Power outage scare before SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad; No interruption in training sessions
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Vidit look to punch above their weight in open category
    Rakesh Rao
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024: Goryachkina, Tingjie lead women’s tournament; Humpy heads the Indian challenge
    Rakesh Rao
  4. FIDE Candidates: Full list of winners from 1950 to 2022 in open category
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Candidates 2024: D Gukesh becomes second youngest player in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 150/6 (16 Overs); Jitesh Sharma falls, all hopes on Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth
    Aneesh Dey
  4. IPL 2024: Power outage scare before SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad; No interruption in training sessions
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment