FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST

- April 04, 2024 22:45Round 1 pairings
Open Category:
Fabiano Caruana vs. Hikaru Nakamura
Nijat Abasov vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi
Alireza Firouzja vs. Praggnanandhaa R
Gukesh D vs. Vidit Gujrathi
Women’s Category:
Aleksandra Goryachkina vs. Kateryna Lagno
Anna Muzychuk vs. Nurgyul Salimova
Lei Tingjie vs. Tan Zhongyi
Vaishali R vs. Humpy Koneru
- April 04, 2024 22:37Candidates 2024 Players in action
Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh
Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy
- April 04, 2024 22:24Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 04, 2024 22:08Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 5, Friday (India).
