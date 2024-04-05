FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada

The Candidates 2024 tournament witnessed an uneventful opening day as seven of the eight opening matches ended in a draw on Friday in Toronto, Canada.

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Nijat Abasov were the earliest pair to settle for a draw, with the latter happy to pocket the half-point despite starting with white.

The only decisive result of the day came from the all-Chinese clash between Li Tingjie and Tan Zhongyi where the latter converted a beautiful endgame to win with black pieces.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa held a significant time advantage against Alireza Firouzja. But the Frenchman held fort to cut off the possibility of an early misstep.

MATCH OF THE DAY — FIROUZJA VS PRAGGNANANDHAA

Title favourites Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura too played out a protracted, complex game, with the American pair shaking hands soon after going past move 40.

Vidit Gujrathi blunted the challenge from countryman D Gukesh, thanks to an inspired 17th move (Bishop to g4), which FIDE commentator Viswanathan Anand labelled ‘amazing’.

In the women’s category, India’s R Vaishali overcame a major time deficit to salvage a draw against compatriot Koneru Humpy.