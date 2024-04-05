MagazineBuy Print

FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada

The Candidates 2024 tournament witnessed an uneventful opening day as seven of the eight opening matches ended in a draw on Friday in Toronto, Canada.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 04:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja in action on Round 1 of the Candidates tournament.
Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja in action on Round 1 of the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja in action on Round 1 of the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

The Candidates 2024 tournament witnessed an uneventful opening day as seven of the eight opening matches ended in a draw on Friday in Toronto, Canada.

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Nijat Abasov were the earliest pair to settle for a draw, with the latter happy to pocket the half-point despite starting with white.

The only decisive result of the day came from the all-Chinese clash between Li Tingjie and Tan Zhongyi where the latter converted a beautiful endgame to win with black pieces.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa held a significant time advantage against Alireza Firouzja. But the Frenchman held fort to cut off the possibility of an early misstep.

MATCH OF THE DAY — FIROUZJA VS PRAGGNANANDHAA

Title favourites Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura too played out a protracted, complex game, with the American pair shaking hands soon after going past move 40.

Vidit Gujrathi blunted the challenge from countryman D Gukesh, thanks to an inspired 17th move (Bishop to g4), which FIDE commentator Viswanathan Anand labelled ‘amazing’.

In the women’s category, India’s R Vaishali overcame a major time deficit to salvage a draw against compatriot Koneru Humpy.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
