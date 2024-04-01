MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp

Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 60-member Indian women’s hockey squad that will report at the SAI, Bengaluru for an assessment camp scheduled from April 1 to 7.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 12:48 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis.
 Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

 Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 60-member Indian women’s hockey squad that will report at the SAI, Bengaluru for an assessment camp scheduled from April 1 to 7.

Further selection trials will be conducted on the 6th and 7th April 2024 to prune down the squad to 33 players for future coaching camps and international exposure tours.

The 60-player core group has been shortlisted following the performances at the recently concluded Senior Women’s National Championship in Pune. These players will now be closely monitored as they vie for a spot in the final 33-member core probables for the Indian women’s team.

The players will report to women’s hockey team coach Ankitha B.S. until such time that a suitable Chief Coach is appointed.

“The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship proved to be a gold mine. We have picked out the best performers from the teams in the National Championship, irrespective of prior involvement in the national setup,” Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said.

“Now we have a good mixture of players who have been around the National Team and players who displayed immense potential. The objective going ahead is to pick the best 33 players for the Indian women’s hockey team core probables,” he added.

Players selected for assessment camp:
Goalkeepers: Savita, Sonal Minj, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, Promila Kr, Ramya Kurmapu
Defenders: Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ropni Kumari, Lalhlunmawii, Preeti, T Suman Devi, Anjana Dungdung, Nishi Yadav.
Midfielders: Monika, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Manashri Shedage, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Lalruatfeli, Marina Lalramnghaki, Prabhleen Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Ritanyna Sahu, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sujata Kujur, Kruthika Sp, Mahima Tete, Mamta Bhat, Edula Jyothi, Anisha Dungdung, Bhavna Khade, Maxima Toppo Forwards: Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Lalrindiki, Lalremsiami, Vertika Rawat, Preeti Dubey, Hritika Singh, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Taranpreet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Dipi Monika Toppo, Kajal S Atpadkar, Manju Chorsiya.

Related Topics

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni’s batting was spectacular, lone positive on tough day: Fleming after DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match 
    PTI
  5. Fitnesswise: What is athlete readiness and how to monitor it
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey: Australia tour crucial in final stretch of Paris preparation, says Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Hockey India Awards 2024: Hardik Singh, Salima Tete named Player of the Year Men and Women
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. HIL Men’s and Women’s League set to begin in January 2025, says Bhola Nath Singh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dilip Tirkey congratulates Sreejesh on being appointed co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni’s batting was spectacular, lone positive on tough day: Fleming after DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match 
    PTI
  5. Fitnesswise: What is athlete readiness and how to monitor it
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment