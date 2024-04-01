Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp

Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 60-member Indian women’s hockey squad that will report at the SAI, Bengaluru for an assessment camp scheduled from April 1 to 7.

Further selection trials will be conducted on the 6th and 7th April 2024 to prune down the squad to 33 players for future coaching camps and international exposure tours.

The 60-player core group has been shortlisted following the performances at the recently concluded Senior Women’s National Championship in Pune. These players will now be closely monitored as they vie for a spot in the final 33-member core probables for the Indian women’s team.

The players will report to women’s hockey team coach Ankitha B.S. until such time that a suitable Chief Coach is appointed.

“The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship proved to be a gold mine. We have picked out the best performers from the teams in the National Championship, irrespective of prior involvement in the national setup,” Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said.

“Now we have a good mixture of players who have been around the National Team and players who displayed immense potential. The objective going ahead is to pick the best 33 players for the Indian women’s hockey team core probables,” he added.

Players selected for assessment camp: Goalkeepers: Savita, Sonal Minj, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, Promila Kr, Ramya Kurmapu Defenders: Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ropni Kumari, Lalhlunmawii, Preeti, T Suman Devi, Anjana Dungdung, Nishi Yadav. Midfielders: Monika, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Manashri Shedage, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Lalruatfeli, Marina Lalramnghaki, Prabhleen Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Ritanyna Sahu, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sujata Kujur, Kruthika Sp, Mahima Tete, Mamta Bhat, Edula Jyothi, Anisha Dungdung, Bhavna Khade, Maxima Toppo Forwards: Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Lalrindiki, Lalremsiami, Vertika Rawat, Preeti Dubey, Hritika Singh, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Taranpreet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Dipi Monika Toppo, Kajal S Atpadkar, Manju Chorsiya.