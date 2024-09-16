IOC presidential elections: Seven members enter race to Bach as International Olympic Association president

Two-time Olympic champions Kirsty Coventry and Sebastian Coe were among seven candidates in the race to succeed Thomas Bach as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the list announced on Monday.

Coventry, a former world record holder in 200m backstroke, was the only woman on the list.

An IOC executive board member from Zimbabwe, Coventry entered the contest to lead an organization that has had only male presidents in its 130-year history. Eight of those presidents were from Europe and one from the United States.

Coe, on the other hand, is a four-time Olympic medallist, including two gold medals in 1980 (Moscow) and 1984 (Los Angeles).

Though the former British athlete had legal hurdles in registering his candidature, he was finally included among contenders for the top spot in IOC.

The list also features the prince of Jordan and the son of a former president. The global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing also are in play.

David Lappartient is the president of cycling’s governing body, Morinari Watanabe leads gymnastics, and Johan Eliasch is president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. Coe is the president of track’s World Athletics.

All seven met a deadline of Sunday to send a letter of intent to Bach, who must leave the post next year after reaching the maximum 12 years in office.

A formal candidate list should be confirmed in January, three months before the March 18-21 election meeting in Greece, near the site of Ancient Olympia.

Thomas Bach, the current IOC president, announced at the 142nd IOC Session that he would not be running for another term after completing his maximum tenure of 12 years, in Paris last month.

“As a result of deep deliberations and extensive discussions, also with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I should not have my mandate extended beyond the term limit stipulated by the Olympic Charter,” he said.

Coventry and Sebastian Coe are two-time gold medalists in swimming and running, respectively. Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan is also on the IOC board. Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. is one of the four IOC vice presidents, whose father was president for 21 years until 2001.

Only IOC members are eligible to stand as candidates, with votes cast by the rest of the 111-strong membership of the Olympic body.

The IOC is one of the most exclusive clubs in world sports. Its members are drawn from European and Middle East royalty, leaders of international sports bodies, former and current Olympic athletes, politicians and diplomats plus industrialists, including some billionaires like Eliasch.

(with inputs from AP)