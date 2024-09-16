MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO | Rohit, Virat train ahead of India vs Bangladesh Test series

India’s top-eight batters as well as its frontline bowlers who are likely to figure in the first-team, had an extensive day out in scorching conditions - with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 17:15 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: PTI

The city may be in the grip of an unseasonal heatwave, but it wasn’t enough to jeopardize the start of India’s long home season as Rohit Sharma and his men hit the nets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday ahead of their first Test against Bangladesh, beginning Thursday.

India’s top-eight batters as well as its frontline bowlers who are likely to figure in the first-team, had an extensive day out in scorching conditions - with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius.

Read the full story here

