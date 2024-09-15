MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Who will India face in the semifinal?

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: While India had booked its spot in the semifinal after the 8-1 win over Malaysia, South Korea’s fate was decided when China beat Japan in its final group stage match.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 11:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek in action against South Korea's Kong Yoonho in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match.
Abhishek in action against South Korea’s Kong Yoonho in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Abhishek in action against South Korea's Kong Yoonho in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian men’s hockey team will face South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday.

India remained unbeaten in the group stage and topped the points table, while Korea finished fourth with one win, three draws and one loss.

Interestingly, Korea’s sole loss in the tournament came against India. The defending champions defeated the Koreans 3-1, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring India’s first goal and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh netting a brace. Jihun Yang scored Korea’s only goal.

The first semifinal will be played between Pakistan and China. China secured its spot in the top four by defeating Japan 2-0 in its final group stage game.

When will the semifinals take place?

First semifinal: Pakistan vs China- 1pm IST

Second semifinal: India vs South Korea- 3:30pm IST

