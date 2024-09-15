The Indian men’s hockey team will face South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday.

India remained unbeaten in the group stage and topped the points table, while Korea finished fourth with one win, three draws and one loss.

Interestingly, Korea’s sole loss in the tournament came against India. The defending champions defeated the Koreans 3-1, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring India’s first goal and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh netting a brace. Jihun Yang scored Korea’s only goal.

The first semifinal will be played between Pakistan and China. China secured its spot in the top four by defeating Japan 2-0 in its final group stage game.

When will the semifinals take place?

First semifinal: Pakistan vs China- 1pm IST

Second semifinal: India vs South Korea- 3:30pm IST