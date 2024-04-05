MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings match-winner Shashank Singh said that his mentality of always going in to bat thinking he is the best helped him conquer the imposing 200-run target set by Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 08:57 IST , Ahmedabad - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action against Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Punjab Kings match-winner Shashank Singh said that his mentality of always going in to bat thinking he is the best helped him conquer the imposing 200-run target set by Gujarat Titans in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Shashank slammed an unbeaten 29-ball 61 as PBKS won the match by three wickets on the penultimate ball of the thrilling match.

“They (senior players) are the legends of the game, but when I go to bat I think I am the best. You get experience, couldn’t get a lot of matches before. Here the owners and coaching staff backed me. I was very confident,” said the 32-year-old all-rounder, who outshone GT skipper Shubman Gill on the day with his pyrotechnics and winning mentality.

The Player-of-the-Match added that the victory is yet to sink in.

READ | MATCH REPORT

“(Win) still trying to sink in. Visualised all these things, but when it turned into reality, proud of the effort. Coach told me to react to the ball. The wicket is very good, the bounce was good. 200 scored by both teams, so the wicket was fantastic,” he added.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan credited the pair of Shashank and Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17 balls) for the morale-boosting victory.

“It was an amazing game. Very, very close. Boys did the job. Plan was to give a good start, but I got out early. We lost a few wickets early and Shashank came and played a tremendous knock,” Dhawan said.

“When you are chasing a big total, you have to keep the momentum going. Shashank showed his class. Magnificent knock. He timed the ball so nicely, it looked effortless.

“He kept his cool and finished the game. He started from No. 7 and is now showing his positive mindset. Ashutosh also came in and took the game well. The two young boys were keeping their calm and soaking the pressure,” added the skipper, who was dismissed for just one run in the chase.

Sharma said he had the belief that he could play a pivotal role in the team’s victory and thanked Dhawan and the team management for showing faith in him.

“I would like to thank Punjab Kings for believing in me. Happy that our team has won. Personal performance happens, but main thing is for the team to win.

“Shikhar (Dhawan) has told me a lot of things mentally. I was like ‘I will do it’. I have won games for my team, so I had the belief. Back home, I had worked with Amay Khurasiya, my coach. He said you will do well when you get the chance,” said Sharma.

GT skipper Gill said a few dropped catches cost the team heavily.

“Couple of catches went down. Never easy on a wicket like this when you drop catches. Difficult to defend runs in these conditions. The new ball was doing something. There are always areas to improve. I think 200 was good enough,” he said.

“When you drop catches, you will be in trouble,” added Gill.

Related Topics

IPL /

Gujarat Titans /

Punjab Kings /

Shubman Gill /

Shikhar Dhawan /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  2. IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
    PTI
  3. Charleston Open: Miami Open champion Danielle Collins wins twice to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Juve condemns ‘discriminatory chants’ aimed at McKennie in Italian Cup semi
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
    PTI
  2. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: ‘Shashank Redemption’ steals the show as Punjab Kings steals three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  2. IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
    PTI
  3. Charleston Open: Miami Open champion Danielle Collins wins twice to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Juve condemns ‘discriminatory chants’ aimed at McKennie in Italian Cup semi
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment