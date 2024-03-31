MagazineBuy Print

Hockey: Australia tour crucial in final stretch of Paris preparation, says Fulton

With less than 120 days left for the Paris 2024 Olympics, coach Craig Fulton admitted there were a lot of good teams in the fray but added that four months was still a long time for things to change.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:38 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
FILE PHOTO: After the Tokyo Olympics ended the medal drought for Indian hockey, Fulton said that there was no performance pressure for the Indian team.
FILE PHOTO: After the Tokyo Olympics ended the medal drought for Indian hockey, Fulton said that there was no performance pressure for the Indian team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: After the Tokyo Olympics ended the medal drought for Indian hockey, Fulton said that there was no performance pressure for the Indian team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The Indian men’s hockey team will leave for a crucial five-match tour of Australia as part of its final Olympic preparation on Monday and coach Craig Fulton is aware that history is not in India’s favour but confident that the team is better prepared this time around.

“Australia is the form team at the moment so it’s always nice to test yourself against them. I have had a look at history and there have been some tours to Australia that haven’t gone well. But we are looking to improve that, we want to get some wins in Australia and also see where we are. It comes at a nice time because you have enough time to fix some things or keep doing the right things,” Fulton told Sportstar in an interaction on the sidelines of the annual Hockey India awards here on Sunday.

With less than 120 days left for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Fulton admitted there were a lot of good teams in the fray but added that four months was still a long time for things to change.

“I always say there is a realistic goal and an ideal goal – the ideal one is to win any time you play a tournament. But then there is the realistic goal about where we are placed right now. We are fourth in the world, there are a lot of good teams and in an Olympic year, teams do more. It’s exciting to see where everyone is now but, four months away, what still needs to be done to actually peak at the right time -- that’s what everyone is trying to do,” Fulton explained.

ALSO READ | HIL Men’s and Women’s League set to begin in January 2025, says Bhola Nath Singh

While the Tokyo Olympics ended the medal drought for Indian hockey, it also raised expectations of a repeat three years on and Fulton, denying there was any performance pressure, agreed it helped keep the focus.

“I think it is more about focus – I cannot control the outcome but what I can do is control the environment we create until we play those games. I have to get the planning and the staff right, all the things that are going to help us play better, get the right individuals and improve them mentally, technically and tactically, that’s the focus,” he concluded.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
