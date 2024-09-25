MagazineBuy Print

Germany series a chance to test the team further after Asian Champions Trophy victory: Harmanpreet Singh

The series, held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi, will bring men’s international hockey to the capital after a decade - the last match was played in 2014 during the Hockey World League Final.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 14:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: India's captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said he is looking forward to the two-match bilateral series against Germany, which will be a good test for his side and also help in “reviving the spirit” of the sport in the national capital.

The series, held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi on October 23 and 24, will bring men’s international hockey to the capital after a decade - the last match was played in 2014 during the Hockey World League Final.

“This series is not just about the two teams playing. It’s about reviving the spirit of hockey in Delhi. We hope this will inspire more young players from the region to take up the game,” Harmanpreet said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

“Playing in front of home fans in Delhi after so many years is truly special for us as a team. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium holds a lot of history and memories and to lead the team here will be a huge honour.”

The skipper said the series would be an opportunity to test the team further after its title-winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy in China earlier this month.

“Germany is one of the top teams in world hockey, and playing against them will be a great challenge for us. It’s important for our preparation as we gear up for major tournaments ahead.

“We are working hard, and this series will give us the opportunity to test ourselves against a very strong opponent,” he said.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Harmanpreet Singh /

India /

Germany

