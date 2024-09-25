MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 

With the 5-4 win over the former champion, Railways qualified for the semifinals with a match to spare and will face Tamil Nadu in its last Pool A match on Thursday.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 21:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Joginder Singh of Railways in action against BPCL during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament.
Joginder Singh of Railways in action against BPCL during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Joginder Singh of Railways in action against BPCL during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Defending champion Indian Railways shut BPCL out of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

With the 5-4 win over the former champion, Railways qualified for the semifinals with a match to spare and will face Tamil Nadu in its last Pool A match on Thursday.

The other team from Pool A to advance is the Army, which secured its spot after a 2-1 victory over Maharashtra.

READ | MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC books semifinal berth after defeating Odisha 3-1; Army beats Tamil Nadu

There was hardly a dull moment in the tie between Railways and BPCL.

Railways led 4-2 going into the fourth quarter, but BPCL refused to back down, earning three consecutive penalty corners at the start of the quarter. Railways, however, held firm.

BPCL continued to attack with gusto and equalised within three minutes through a brace from former International Devender Walmiki. Railways had the last laugh when Darshan Gawkar converted.

The semifinalists:

Pool-A: Railways & Army; Pool-B: IOC & Odisha.

The results:

Pool A: Indian Army 2 (Cyril Lugun 13, Akshay Dubey 41) bt Maharashtra 1 (Venkatesh Kenche 46).

Indian Railways 5 (Joginder Singh 9 & 35, Parampreet Singh 13, Gursahibjit Singh 28, Darshan Gawkar 58) bt BPCL 4 (Devindar Walmiki 3, 57 & 54, Rajinder Singh 14).

B: Karnataka 6 (Ganesh Majji 4 & 19, Chelsea Madappa 22 & 30, Deekshith 11 & 35) bt Central Secretariat 1 (Karthi Selvam 47).

Related Topics

Murugappa Gold Cup /

Railways Hockey /

Indian Army

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico coach Simeone focusing on workload management ahead of Madrid derby
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai announces list of 25 probables with five slots still open in quest of title defence
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India captain Harmanpreet wants to play freely and enjoy her cricket at the Women’s T20 World Cup
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany series a chance to test the team further after Asian Champions Trophy victory: Harmanpreet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC books semifinal berth after defeating Odisha 3-1; Army beats Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team to face Germany in two-match series in New Delhi in October
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unfulfilled dream fuels Yuvraj Walmiki’s mission to inspire the next generation
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico coach Simeone focusing on workload management ahead of Madrid derby
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai announces list of 25 probables with five slots still open in quest of title defence
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India captain Harmanpreet wants to play freely and enjoy her cricket at the Women’s T20 World Cup
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment