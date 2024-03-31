Hockey India Awards 2024: Hardik Singh, Salima Tete named Player of the Year Men and Women

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete were named Player of the Year 2023 among men and women respectively at the 6th Annual Hockey India Awards here on Sunday even as the federation announced the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) in January 2025.

With a total prize pool of seven crore 56 lakhs, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year. Interestingly, even the 2016 Junior World Cup winning men’s team was honoured at the event, eight years since the triumph.

The HIL, last held in 2017, will be a five-week competition with eight men’s and six women’s teams with auctions for the same likely to be held after the Paris Olympics. Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh confirmed the window and said that there will be no over-lapping of franchise ownership across the genders with 14 owners finalised.

ALSO READ: Australia tour crucial in final stretch of Paris preparation, says Fulton

Hardik, who was also the FIH Player of the Year, was presented the Balbir Singh Sr. Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

“There is increased responsibility when you get such individual awards and recognition but I feel that when this happens to anyone, he should also know and realise that the team trusts him so much more. No pressure, no diamonds. It is our profession and we sacrifice a lot and work 300 days in camps and tournaments for this only,” Hardik said.

“I thank my teammates, coaches and the support staff for showcasing their faith in me. This award will further motivate me to continue to be better each day,” Salima Tete, who impressed at the recent Asian Champions Trophy, said.

The Indian teams winning the Junior Asia Cups and the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy were also rewarded along with the men’s Asian Games winning side.