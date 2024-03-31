MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India Awards 2024: Hardik Singh, Salima Tete named Player of the Year Men and Women

The Indian teams winning the Junior Asia Cups and the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy were also rewarded along with the men’s Asian Games winning side.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:26 IST , New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan
With a total prize pool of seven crore 56 lakhs, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year.
With a total prize pool of seven crore 56 lakhs, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year.
infoIcon

With a total prize pool of seven crore 56 lakhs, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete were named Player of the Year 2023 among men and women respectively at the 6th Annual Hockey India Awards here on Sunday even as the federation announced the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) in January 2025.

With a total prize pool of seven crore 56 lakhs, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year. Interestingly, even the 2016 Junior World Cup winning men’s team was honoured at the event, eight years since the triumph.

The HIL, last held in 2017, will be a five-week competition with eight men’s and six women’s teams with auctions for the same likely to be held after the Paris Olympics. Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh confirmed the window and said that there will be no over-lapping of franchise ownership across the genders with 14 owners finalised.

Hardik, who was also the FIH Player of the Year, was presented the Balbir Singh Sr. Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

“There is increased responsibility when you get such individual awards and recognition but I feel that when this happens to anyone, he should also know and realise that the team trusts him so much more. No pressure, no diamonds. It is our profession and we sacrifice a lot and work 300 days in camps and tournaments for this only,” Hardik said.

“I thank my teammates, coaches and the support staff for showcasing their faith in me. This award will further motivate me to continue to be better each day,” Salima Tete, who impressed at the recent Asian Champions Trophy, said.

The Indian teams winning the Junior Asia Cups and the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy were also rewarded along with the men’s Asian Games winning side.

The main winners:
Rs 5 Lakh each: PR Sreejesh (Goalkeeper of the Year), Harmanpreet Singh (Defender of the Year), Hardik Singh (Midfielder of the Year), Abhishek (Forward of the Year)
Rs 10 lakh each: Deepika Soreng (Women Under-21 Player of the Year), Araijeet Singh Hundal (Men Under-21 Player of the Year)
Rs. 25 lakh each: Salima Tete (Player of The Year Women), Hardik Singh ( Player of The Year Men)
Rs 30 lakh: Ashok Kumar (Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

