India has become a trendsetter in sports shooting, says Anjum Moudgil

The World Championship silver medallist said the standard of competition, at present, in India’s domestic tournaments is second to none.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 18:06 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil at the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil at the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil at the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Olympian Anjum Moudgil believes the standard of shooting in India is so high because no other country in the world can boast of such degree of competitiveness in the sport.

The World Championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle added that on several occasions Indian shooters were bettering world record scores in domestic competitions, a clear sign that the standard of the sport had touched an altogether different level.

“Indian athletes are doing really well. If we look at our National Championships, the scores even top international scores. So, I think the level in India is very high,” said Anjum on the sidelines of the Khelo India Para Games at the Karni Singh range here on Saturday.

One of Anjum’s rivals in 50m rifle 3-positions, Sift Kaur Samra, recently gave an indication of her potential when she shattered the world record at the Hangzhou Asian Games on her way to winning gold. Sift also earned the 2024 Paris Olympics quota for the country in the event along with Shriyanka Sadangi.

Anjum feels India will send its best shooting contingent to Paris.

“Sift was the first to win a quota for India (in women’s 50m rifle 3-positions) and this is very good for our sport, then Shriyanka won a quota place. I feel that whoever is winning a quota place has worked very hard and I feel that India’s best team would go to Paris.”

Anjum hoped she and Sift could become “worthy idols” for upcoming shooters, and indicated that the two enjoyed a cordial relationship on and off the shooting ranges.

“Sift and I play together for Punjab, we’ve played and won medals for Punjab together. Both of us won our first international medal together,” said Anjum, adding, “I hope that for the coming generations of shooters we become worthy idols and prepare a good base for them.”

Anjum’s performance following the Tokyo Olympics has dipped, but the 29-year-old believes she will learn from the struggles to come back stronger.

“Ups and downs are part of an athlete’s life. Some of my scores this year were not good and I was also out of some competitions this year. I feel that we need to learn from those struggles. I always told myself during those times that I would make a strong comeback.

“I think we should always strive to improve every day and perform, things like selection are the job of the federation while my job is to concentrate on shooting and work on myself, and I am doing that wholeheartedly.”

Anjum conceded that not concentrating on the key aspect of mental training early in her career had impacted her performance.

“There are many things which one incorporates in one’s routine. I feel the physical and mental training that I have done is coming in use now. I started mental training very late in my career and one that aspect I want to be stronger,” she added.

Related Topics

Anjum Moudgil /

Sift Kaur Samra /

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games /

Khelo India Para Games

