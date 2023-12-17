Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: Ebenyo, Sutume win in style

Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo and Ethiopian Sutume Kebede ran fast in perfect conditions to win the men and women’s titles with new course records in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

Overwhelming favourite Ebenyo, who took silver medals in 10000m in the Budapest World championships and half-marathon in the Riga World road running championships this year, gave a sensational performance to clock 1:11:13 to claim his second title in India after his Delhi half-marathon victory two months ago. He missed the World Best mark by only six seconds.

Ebenyo ran back to encourage compatriot Victor Togom, who threw a strong challenge at the half-way stage, to get below the course record of 1:12:49 (by Kenyan Leonard Barsoton) before crying out of joy.

Sutume, a Berlin 25K winner and a podium finisher in Tokyo and Seoul marathons in previous years, ran most of her race in the company of another Ethiopian, Valencia 10K winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw, before going solo and crossing the line with 1:18:47. Yalemzerf also bettered the course record of 1:21:04 (by Bahrain’s Desi Jisa).

Sawan Barwal (1:17:49) and Reshma Kevate (1:30:38) recorded convincing wins among Indians.

The results:

International: Elite Men: 1. Daniel Ebenyo (Ken) 1:11:13, 2. Victor Togom (Ken) 1:12:26, 3. Tesfaye Demeke (Eth) 1:13:36; Elite Women: 1. Sutume Kebede (Eth) 1:18:47, 2. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Eth) 1:19:26, 3. Betty Kibet (Ken) 1:21:43.

Indian: Elite Men: 1. Sawan Barwal 1:17:49 (Overall 9th), 2. Gaurav Mathur 1:20:33 (10th), 3. Mohd. Aseem 1:42:08; Elite women: 1. Reshma Kevate 1:30:38 (9th), 2. Seema 1:32:07 (10th), 3. Nirmaben Bharatjee 1:32:40.