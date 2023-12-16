Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker

Olympian shooters Manu Bhaker and Anjum Moudgil said on Saturday that para athletes were an embodiment of determination, and they give able-bodied athletes the added motivation to excel in the international stage, including the Olympics.

Rifle shooter Anjum, pistol exponent Manu and rapid-fire marksman Anish Bhanwal, who were at the Karni Singh ranges to give away medals to the Khelo India Para Games winners, felt there were lessons to be learnt from the struggles of the specially abled athletes.

Manu, who earned the 2024 Paris Olympics quota in women’s 25m pistol event recently, said para shooters are mentally tougher than their able-bodied counterparts.

“Para athletes are mentally stronger than us because they have more problems to face which they overcome. And then to win a medal for the country is a huge achievement. I find motivation in the same. Whenever I speak to them, I get inspired, and hence, I love to speak with them and train alongside them,” said the seven-time ISSF World Cup gold medallist.

Punjab shooter Anjum, the 2018 World Championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle, said, “I am really happy that I got this opportunity to present the medals to para winners. I look up to them. They are examples of what passion, determination, and not going by excuses are like. I look up to them and it’s a privilege to present medals to them today.”

Anjum, who won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in 50m rifle 3-positions and competed at the Tokyo Olympics in the same event, added, “I am constantly inspired by each and everything about the para-athletes. They do not make excuses despite all the struggles that they and their family have been through.

“They are still here each day and they train with us here at Karni Singh range. It’s so good to see their positivity. It is a motivation for us able-bodied shooters as we prepare for Paris. I am looking forward to Paris and I hope we can share the podium with the para shooters.”

Anish, who recently became the first Indian shooter since 2012 to bag an Olympic quota in 25m rapid-fire pistol, said he felt motivated seeing para shooters train hard for the 2024 Pairs Paralympics.

“I met with all the para athletes here and they are motivated to perform in Paris next year. They have already started preparing for the same. Despite being physically challenged, they are doing a lot of hard work and training. Their dedication is quite inspiring for us as well and motivates us to do our best,” said Bhanwala.