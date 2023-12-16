MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker

Rifle shooter Anjum, pistol exponent Manu and rapid-fire marksman Anish Bhanwal were at the Karni Singh ranges to give away medals to the Khelo India Para Games winners.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 20:54 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker during ISSF World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker during ISSF World Cup. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQU/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker during ISSF World Cup. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQU/The Hindu

Olympian shooters Manu Bhaker and Anjum Moudgil said on Saturday that para athletes were an embodiment of determination, and they give able-bodied athletes the added motivation to excel in the international stage, including the Olympics.

Rifle shooter Anjum, pistol exponent Manu and rapid-fire marksman Anish Bhanwal, who were at the Karni Singh ranges to give away medals to the Khelo India Para Games winners, felt there were lessons to be learnt from the struggles of the specially abled athletes.

Manu, who earned the 2024 Paris Olympics quota in women’s 25m pistol event recently, said para shooters are mentally tougher than their able-bodied counterparts.

“Para athletes are mentally stronger than us because they have more problems to face which they overcome. And then to win a medal for the country is a huge achievement. I find motivation in the same. Whenever I speak to them, I get inspired, and hence, I love to speak with them and train alongside them,” said the seven-time ISSF World Cup gold medallist.

Punjab shooter Anjum, the 2018 World Championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle, said, “I am really happy that I got this opportunity to present the medals to para winners. I look up to them. They are examples of what passion, determination, and not going by excuses are like. I look up to them and it’s a privilege to present medals to them today.”

Also read | Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair reaches third straight final

Anjum, who won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in 50m rifle 3-positions and competed at the Tokyo Olympics in the same event, added, “I am constantly inspired by each and everything about the para-athletes. They do not make excuses despite all the struggles that they and their family have been through.

“They are still here each day and they train with us here at Karni Singh range. It’s so good to see their positivity. It is a motivation for us able-bodied shooters as we prepare for Paris. I am looking forward to Paris and I hope we can share the podium with the para shooters.”

Anish, who recently became the first Indian shooter since 2012 to bag an Olympic quota in 25m rapid-fire pistol, said he felt motivated seeing para shooters train hard for the 2024 Pairs Paralympics.

“I met with all the para athletes here and they are motivated to perform in Paris next year. They have already started preparing for the same. Despite being physically challenged, they are doing a lot of hard work and training. Their dedication is quite inspiring for us as well and motivates us to do our best,” said Bhanwala.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manu Bhaker /

Khelo India Para Games /

Anjum Moudgil /

Anish Bhanwala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker
    PTI
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 229/5 (41) v HAR 287/8; Harshal removes Abhijeet for 106
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: New records on offer with flat course, fine weather conditions
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, MCFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker
    PTI
  2. Khelo India Para Games: Armless archer Sheetal Devi clinches gold
    PTI
  3. Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Anand “happy to be part of so many projects” as FIDE Deputy President
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russia says IOC ruling on athletes was mocking
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker
    PTI
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 229/5 (41) v HAR 287/8; Harshal removes Abhijeet for 106
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: New records on offer with flat course, fine weather conditions
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, MCFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment