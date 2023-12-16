MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament

Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 23:11 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian men’s hockey team during the match against Belgium.
Indian men’s hockey team during the match against Belgium. | Photo Credit: Hockey India X
infoIcon

Indian men’s hockey team during the match against Belgium. | Photo Credit: Hockey India X

The Indian men’s hockey team produced a listless show to go down 2-7 against Olympic champions Belgium in its second match of the 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals, courtesy Cedric Charlier (1’), Alexander Hendrickx (10’) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13’) to put India on the backfoot.

Belgium further extended the lead after another goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx (16’) early in the second quarter.

Also read | Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff

Abhishek (18’) scored a field goal for India but it was followed by another goal from Tom Boon (26’) as India was left trailing 1-5.

Close to the end of the second quarter, Jugraj Singh (27’) converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both the teams applying constant pressure on each other.

Boon (46’) converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Hendrickx (53’) followed it up later on with another goal.

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

India will next play Germany on December 19.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Bilbao beats Atletico 2-0 to move nearer Champions League spots
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker
    PTI
  3. Khelo India Para Games: Armless archer Sheetal Devi clinches gold
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russia says IOC ruling on athletes was mocking
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Bilbao beats Atletico 2-0 to move nearer Champions League spots
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment