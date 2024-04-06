MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 6: Velavan Senthilkumar loses in German Open squash quarterfinals

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Saturday, April 6.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 10:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian national men's squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar (left).
FILE PHOTO: Indian national men’s squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar (left). | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam /THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian national men’s squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar (left). | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam /THE HINDU

SQUASH

Velavan loses in German Open squash quarters

National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Malaysian fourth seed Eain Yow Ng 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the men’s quarterfinals of the German Open, a USD 50,000 PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Hamburg on Friday.

“It’s always been a close affair (between us). For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website of the Indian world No 59.

“It’s getting tougher every time, but I also know my strengths, I know I can hang in there, play the big points better, and I think it showed in the first and second games. I’m just happy to get through in three today,” added the Malaysian world No 22, who has won all their three meetings in PSA events.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Balaji-Begemann pair suffers defeat in semifinals of ATP Houston

The Indo-German pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann was knocked out of the ATP Houston Open on Friday.

Balaji and Begemann, who stunned top seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of USA in the first round, went down 7-6(5), 2-6, [3-10] against the fourth-seeded all-Australian pair of Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell in the semifinals.

-PTI

