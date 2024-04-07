MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the LSG vs GT match.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 23:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants exults with his teammates after dismissing BR Sharath of Gujarat Titans.
Kunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants exults with his teammates after dismissing BR Sharath of Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants exults with his teammates after dismissing BR Sharath of Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table after its win over Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Yash Thakur took a five-wicket haul and Krunal Pandya picked three to defend a modest 164-run target, bowling out Gujarat on 130.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians got its first win of the season and moved to eighth spot. Delhi Capitals is now bottom-placed with a -1.370 NRR.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +1.120
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.518
3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 6 +0.775
4 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 1 4 +0.517
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409
6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220
7 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 4 -0.797
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 2 -0.704
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843
10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 2 -1.370

*Updated after LSG vs GT match on April 7

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

