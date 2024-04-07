IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season

Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table after its win over Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
Yash Thakur took a five-wicket haul and Krunal Pandya picked three to defend a modest 164-run target, bowling out Gujarat on 130.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians got its first win of the season and moved to eighth spot. Delhi Capitals is now bottom-placed with a -1.370 NRR.
Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs GT match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|1
|4
|+0.517
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.797
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
*Updated after LSG vs GT match on April 7
