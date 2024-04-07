MagazineBuy Print

Live

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow hosts KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill battle; Toss at 7 PM

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 07, 2024 18:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live score and updates IPL 2024 21st match.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live score and updates IPL 2024 21st match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live score and updates IPL 2024 21st match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday

  • April 07, 2024 18:18
    Lucknow seems to have a sorted playing XI..

    Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq. 

    Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

    Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

  • April 07, 2024 18:04
    Will Gujarat make any changes to its lineup?

    Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav. 

    Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

    Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller

  • April 07, 2024 17:36
    Mayank Yadav for T20 World Cup?

    “Unpredictability makes for a special kind of viewing in sports. When would he play? What could he offer?”

    Here’s what former selectors and fast bowling coach say. 

    Should Mayank Yadav play T20 World Cup — former national selectors and fast bowling coach have their say 

    Mayank Yadav should prioritise fitness and bowling at top speed. Selection for India will follow naturally. 

  • April 07, 2024 17:24
    Live streaming info

    What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans start?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM IST.

    What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans happen?

    The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on April 7?

    The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

  • April 07, 2024 17:19
    Romario Shepherd just scored 32 runs in one over!!

    Take a look at the carnage at Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians is hosting Delhi Capitals in the afternoon game. 

    MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 234/5 (20); Shephard gets 32 runs off final over

    MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

  • April 07, 2024 17:06
    It’s another day to watch Mayank Yadav bowl!

    LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

    Mayank will once again be the cynosure of all eyes when Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

  • April 07, 2024 16:52
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the 21st match of the IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

Gujarat Titans /

IPL 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

