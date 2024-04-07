LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow hosts KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill battle; Toss at 7 PM

- April 07, 2024 18:18Lucknow seems to have a sorted playing XI..
Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.
Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.
Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham
- April 07, 2024 18:04Will Gujarat make any changes to its lineup?
Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.
Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller
- April 07, 2024 17:36Mayank Yadav for T20 World Cup?
“Unpredictability makes for a special kind of viewing in sports. When would he play? What could he offer?”
Here’s what former selectors and fast bowling coach say.
- April 07, 2024 17:24Live streaming info
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans happen?
The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on April 7?
The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
- April 07, 2024 17:19Romario Shepherd just scored 32 runs in one over!!
Take a look at the carnage at Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians is hosting Delhi Capitals in the afternoon game.
- April 07, 2024 16:52Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the 21st match of the IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Stay tuned for the live updates.
