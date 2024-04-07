LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow hosts KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill battle; Toss at 7 PM

Live streaming info

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on April 7?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.