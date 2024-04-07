Key Updates
- April 07, 2024 19:11WDC 205/8 in 20 overs
MI got 32 off its final over, Delhi needs 34. Coetzee to Lalit, two runs to deep mid wicket. OUT! A top edge as Lalit tries to pull this short ball, gets a top edge and Ishan Kishan completes the catch.
Lalit Yadav c Kishan b Coetzee 3(4)
Kumar Kushagra is the new batter. WICKET! Slices his shot through the off side and is caught at deep covers. Coetzee on a hat-trick!
Kushagra c Tilak b Coetzee 0(1)
Jhye Richardson is able to play the yorker and deny the South African a hat-trick; two runs. OUT! A wild slog on the final delivery, gets a top edge and is caught at point.
Jhye Richardson c Rohit b Coetzee 2(2)
- April 07, 2024 19:056DC 201/5 in 19 overs
55 needed off 12 deliveries. Shepherd to Stubbs, SIX! Clubs it over long on. SIX again! This one is too full on the middle and leg stump line, and Stubbs picks it over mid wicket. The third is slow and wide and Stubbs cuts it through covers for one. Axar Patel is run out. He tries to duck as the throw comes in from deep mid wicket. That causes him to fall short. The fact that he was strolling home does not help him either.
Axar run out (Nabi) 8(7)
Lalit Yadav cuts to get one run off his first delivery. SIX over fine leg for Stubbs to end the over.
- April 07, 2024 19:04DC 180/4 in 18 overs
Another economical over from Bumrah. Axar picks a boundary through cover but still just eight runs come from it.
- April 07, 2024 18:5550DC 172/4 in 17 overs
Madhwal will bowl the next. FOUR! A reverse hit by Stubbs, chipped over the third man region. SIX! A low full toss on the pads and Stubbs gives it the treatment. He’s overstepped too. Free hit coming up. FOUR! Wide outside off from Madhwal and Stubbs whacks it past mid off. Madhwal gets the yorker right on the third try, just one run for Stubbs. Axar digs out a yorker towards deep mid wicket for one run. Two runs to end the over, 19 from it in all. FIFTY for Stubbs off just 19 deliveries.
- April 07, 2024 18:486DC 153/4 in 16 overs
Coetzee to Stubbs, one leg bye but MI has taken a review. Stubbs tries to chip the ball over third man with a switch hit, misses the ball and is struck on the pad. The impact is outside the line and Stubbs will continue. Rishabh Pant gets a full toss but he ends up chipping it high on the on side, luckily the ball lands short of the deep mid wicket fielder. SIX for Stubbs over mid wicket. OUT! Pant gets a leading edge and Hardik Pandya gets under it at short cover to grab it.
Pant c Hardik Pandya b Gerald Coetzee 1(3)
- April 07, 2024 18:44WDC 144/3 in 15 overs
Bumrah for his third over. FOUR! Porel gets in position for a ramp shot, it is a slower one and hence there’s not too much elevation as Porel connects but a boundary nonetheless. OUT! Porel holes out at long on. He got a full toss but does not connect and the third wicket falls.
Abishek Porel c Tim David b Bumrah 41(31)
- April 07, 2024 18:364DC 138/2 in 14 overs
Shepherd to Porel, one run. Porel cuts hard but Tilak makes a diving save to prevent a certain boundary. Two runs for Stubbs through covers. FOUR! Stubbs chips the fifth delivery, on a full length, over the bowler’s head. Stubbs pulls the final delivery to get two runs and make it 11 from the over.
- April 07, 2024 18:316DC 127/2 in 13 overs
Piyush Chawla to Stubbs, drives it through covers for two runs. SIX! Full, outside off and Stubbs slog sweeps it. The deep mid wicket is in the reckoning for a while but the ball clears him in the end. Another SIX! Stubbs reads the middle-and-leg delivery, gets in line and launches the ball over mid wicket.
- April 07, 2024 18:26BDC 111/2 in 12 overs
Bumrah back for his second over. BOWLED HIM! A searing yorker proves too good for Shaw and dislodges the leg stump.
Prithvi Shaw b Bumrah 66(40)
Tristan Stubbs out in the middle now.
- April 07, 2024 18:22DC 107/1 in 11 overs
Madhwal to Porel, FOUR! Too full and Porel hoists it down the ground. Nabi misjudges the ball in trying to catch it and gives away the boundary. FOUR more! Porel slices a delivery outside off through the gap between backward point and third man. PUT DOWN! Porel gets a leading edge trying to play on the on side but Coetzee cannot hold onto it at covers.
- April 07, 2024 18:16DC 94/1 in 10 overs
Low full toss by Nabi and driven by Shaw for a single. Three singles off the first three balls of the over, and DC will need much more than this to get anywhere close to MI’s total. SIX! Rank full toss and Shaw just clears the rope in the deep square-leg region. Ten runs from the over.
- April 07, 2024 18:114DC 84/1 in 9 overs
Coetzee comes back for his second over. Cut away by Shaw for a single. Coetzee comes around the wicket to Porel. One more for him with a cut to deep point. FOUR! Slower one is pulled away by Shaw to the boundary behind deep square-leg. FOUR! Short and wide outside off and Shaw cuts it over point for another boundary in the over. FOUR! In the slot on middle stump and Porel drills it down the ground for another boundary.
- April 07, 2024 18:066DC 69/1 in 8 overs
Piyush Chawla into the attack. Porel goes back and pulls this back to the bowler. Tucked off the pads to deep square by Porel for a single. SIX! Shaw finally cuts loose, slog sweeping this good length delivery over midwicket for a maximum. FOUR! This is deftly done, cuts thisu late behind point for another boundary. FOUR! Shaw steps out and hammers this down the ground to make it 14 runs from three balls. Leading edge for Shaw and he keeps strike after collecting a single at long-off.
- April 07, 2024 18:01DC 53/1 in 7 overs
Mohammad Nabi into the attack. Full on the pads and Porel flicks it away for a single to long-on. Fifty up for DC in 6/4 overs as the required run rate touches 14. Seven runs from Nabi’s first over for Mumbai Indians.
- April 07, 2024 17:554DC 46/1 in 6 overs
Shepherd will continue. FOUR! Short and Shaw pulls it over mid-on for a boundary. Shepherd goes short and umpire calls it one for the over. Shaw reviews it and it is ruled a wide for height. Beaten! Porel takes a big stride forward outside off to drive and misses the ball comprehensively. FOUR! Shortish and Porel hangs back and deftly guides this to the third-man boundary. Pushed through cover by Porel and Tim David seems to have pulled it back in the nick of time to keep it down to three.
- April 07, 2024 17:514DC 33/1 in 5 overs
Madhwal will continue. FOUR! Into the pitch, Shaw reaches for the bouncer and ramps it to the boundary behind him. FOUR! Good length angling down leg-side and Shaw pulls it away to the midwicket fence for consecutive boundaries. Flicked off the hips to deep square-leg by Shaw for a single. Driven by Porel to the mid-off fielder for a dot ball. Porel misses a flick after the ball pitches on leg-stump. The ball seems to have hit him on the knee and he is on the ground and looks in a bit of discomfort.
- April 07, 2024 17:45CDC 24/1 in 4 overs
Here comes Romario Shepherd, the man of the moment. Shaw doesn’t really connect this pick-up shot through square-leg and will only get a single. SIX! Warner goes big finally. On a length on middle stump and Warner sends this soaring over deep backward-square-leg for a maximum. OUT! Warner is gone next ball. Slower one outside off and Warner skies this to the fielder at mid-on. There is nothing that Shepherd can’t do today. Abishek Porel comes in and Shepherd goes around the wicket straightaway to the left-hander.
David Warner c Hardik Pandya b Romario Shepherd 10 (8b 1x4 1x6)
- April 07, 2024 17:414DC 15/0 in 3 overs
Madhwal into the attack. Warner faces his first ball. He almost chops onto his stumps to this wide outside off stump delivery. The left-hander is beaten outside off next ball. Three dot balls in a row as Warner digs this full length straight to the mid-off fielder. This one stays low and Warner tumbles over after missing the pull. Warner on 0 off 4 balls. FOUR! Full on the pads and Warner is away with an aerial flick over midwicket and finds the boundary.
- April 07, 2024 17:364DC 11/0 in 2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball from the other end. Steered to short third by Shaw for no runs. FOUR! Three dot balls and then Bumrah darts a loose one down leg-side and Shaw just helps it along the way for a boundary behind the keeper. Shaw backs away outside leg-stump and Bumrah follows him with a bouncer. One for the over. Slower one and guided straight to short third again by Shaw.
- April 07, 2024 17:306DC 7/0 in 1 over
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will have to go all guns blazing right from the start here. Akash Madhwal comes in as Impact sub for Mumbai Indians in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Gerald Coetzee has the ball. Short and Shaw defends it on the off side off the splice of the bat. SIX! Wide outside off, Shaw slashes hard and the ball flies off the outside edge and over third man for a maximum. Pitched up on leg stump and Shaw takes off for a quick single after pushing the ball to mid-on.
- April 07, 2024 17:24Most runs in one over in IPL
- April 07, 2024 17:20Delhi Capitals needs 235 runs to win
Ricky Ponting had said that somewhere around 200 would be chaseable here for DC, and right on cue Romario Shephard comes up and puts MI to an above-par score with a mammoth 32-run final over. No less was Tim David’s contribution whose 21-ball 45 ensured the wickets through the middle overs do not hamper the home side.
- April 07, 2024 17:116MI 234/5 in 20 overs
Nortje to bowl the final over. FOUR! Shephard flat bats it down the ground and dissects the long on and long off fielders. SIX! Nortje rolls his fingers over the ball, but Shephard stays in his crease and whacks it into the stands. SIX MORE! This is massive. Shephard shuffles across and wafts it over square leg. A THIRD SIX! Width on offer and he launches it over covers. FOUR now! Too full from Nortje and Shephard drills it down the ground. No chance for either long on or long off. SIX to end the over. Chips it away over long on. 32 runs from the over. Carnage from Shephard. He ends on 39 off 10 deliveries.
- April 07, 2024 17:066MI 202/5 in 19 overs
Ishant starts the 19th with a wide. FOUR! Shephard clobbers between mid off and covers. A good comeback for Ishant as he nails the yorker on the next delivery. A wide to David next. SIX! A full toss and David makes the most of the gift, pulls it behind square for a maximum. FOUR! Cut away through covers and the fielder in the deep has no chance. MI is past 200!
- April 07, 2024 16:576MI 183/5 in 18 overs
Nortje to David, FOUR! Angling down leg and David uses the pace on offer to clear the fine leg fielder. NO BALL AND A SIX! Straight into his midriff which he hooks over fine leg. Free hit and Nortje bowls a wide. David miscues his pull and just gets a single to long on off the free hit. Another wide. Hardik misses his cut, gets an under edge which travels to Pant on one bounce. 14 runs off the first three. Another dot, Hardik tries to cut this slower bouncer but short third fielder stops it. OUT! Hardik perishes on a full toss. Tries to pull it but is caught at deep square leg.
Hardik Pandya c (sub)Fraser-McGurk b Nortje 39(33)
Romario Shephard picks a run to long off to get started.
- April 07, 2024 16:516MI 167/4 in 17 overs
Khaleel back. David pulls behind square, and while that was getting him two, an overthrow from Pant allows a third. SIX! David reads the short delivery and pulls it away, Khaleel takes the pace off which does not help either. SIX for Pandya. In the slot and Hardik gets under it to lift it over long off. A massive over, 17 from it.
- April 07, 2024 16:456MI 150/4 in 16 overs
Richardson to David, SIX! Full outside off and David lofts it over the long on fence. A full toss on the pads, David flicks it but is unable to pick the gap; just one. Another full delivery, Hardik drives to long off for one. A low full toss dipping on David’s pads, the batter whips it away to add one run. A wide and Pant fails to gather it which allows another extra for MI. A single to deep mid wicket on the last ball for David.
- April 07, 2024 16:37MI 138/4 in 15 overs
Ishant to David, slashes hard at a delivery outside off but it yields just a single to deep cover. Hardik miscues another cut shot, just one for him off an under edge. Ishant bangs the third into the surface, David pulls but only towards deep mid wicket; one run. Hardik slashes the fifth, this one is better placed but Nortje covers good ground from deep covers to keep it down to two runs. Another couple for Hardik with a straight drive.
- April 07, 2024 16:334MI 131/4 in 14 overs
Hardik faces Richardson, cuts the first to deep backward point for two runs. FOUR! Driven between mid off and covers. The third is a slower one from Richardson and Hardik cuts it to deep cover; one run. Two dots for David followed by a clip to deep square for a single.
- April 07, 2024 16:27CMI 123/4 in 13 overs
Khaleel to Hardik. A yorker first up, Hardik plays it towards mid wicket; no run. He tries to cut the second but gets an under edge through covers; one run. WICKET! Tilak cuts this delivery on the up but only to point. Mumbai’s early momentum continues to fizzle out.
Tilak Varma c Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 6 (5)
Tim David now. Gets off the mark with a cover drive to pick a single. Hardik late cuts the final delivery to third man; one run. Just three runs and a wicket for Khaleel.
- April 07, 2024 16:234MI 120/3 in 12 overs
Jhye Richardson for his second over. Pandya cuts a delivery way outside off through the point region for one run. FOUR! Tilak makes room and opens the bat face to glide the ball past point. A single to long on off the fifth delivery. Hardik drives to the mid on region to end the over with another run.
- April 07, 2024 16:17WMI 113/3 in 11 overs
Axar to Kishan, SIX! Slog sweeps a full delivery over deep square. GONE! A blinder by Axar! This one is dragged a touch shorter and Kishan swats it right back off his back foot. It is travelling at knotts and Axar grabs it with his left hand.
Ishan Kishan c and b Axar 42(23)
Tilak Varma at No. 5 for MI. Off the mark with a soft-handed tap to the on side. Pandya picks a single through covers to finish the over.
- April 07, 2024 16:136MI 105/2 in 10 overs
Nortje again. Kishan whips this full ball away off his pads for a single at fine-leg. FOUR! Short and pulled away by Hardik through midwicket for a cracking boundary. Hardik steps out to Nortje next ball and lifts this over cover for a single. SIX! On a length on leg-stump and Kishan swivels and pulls this over fine-leg for a maximum. That’s 100 up for Mumbai in 9.5 overs. Kishan pushes this to mid-off and hares for a quick single. Had Axar been quicker, Kishan would have been in trouble.
- April 07, 2024 16:104MI 92/2 in 9 overs
Axar comes again with the ball. Hardik and Kisha start off with a single each. FOUR! Hardik drives this beautifully through cover for a boundary as he is offered some width.
- April 07, 2024 16:04CMI 84/2 in 8 overs
Anrich Nortje comes into the attack and Suryakumar Yadav is in at No. 3. SKY is greeted with a searing yorker by Nortje and can’t get any bat on this. OUT! Gone next ball. The crowd is silenced as the substitute fielder takes a brilliant catch at mid-on pedalling backwards. Hardik Pandya comes in and is almost run out first ball. He is off the mark with a couple next ball. Fullish on the pads and Hardik punches this through leg-side for one and keeps strike.
- April 07, 2024 15:59BMI 80/1 in 7 overs
FOUR! Loose delivery on leg-stump by Kishan and sweeps this to the boundary behind square-leg. A couple of dots will make Axar breathe a little easy. Make it three as Rohit looks to cut close to the body but only gets a bottom edge. OUT! This one is quicker and skids through the defence of Rohit to rattle his stumps. Rohit just misses out on his half-century.
Rohit Sharma b Axar Patel 49 (27b 6x4 3x6)
- April 07, 2024 15:544MI 75/0 in 6 overs
Lalit Yadav into the attack. Kishan starts off with a front-foot push to long-off for a single. FOUR! This is hammered down the ground by Rohit for another boundary after he plants his front leg forward. FOUR! Low full toss and Rohit places this to perfection through cover for consecutive fours again. Full toss again and Rohit heaves this away for a couple on leg-side. This is driven to cover for a dot by Rohit. Another boundary down the ground for Rohit to end the over. Delhi has another forgettable PowerPlay with the ball.
- April 07, 2024 15:514MI 60/0 in 5 overs
SIX! Axar Patel into the attack and Rohit greets him with a maximum. Gets down on one knee and sweeps this over square-leg. Fifty up for MI in just 4.1 overs. FOUR! Pitched up on middle and off and Rohit sweeps this to the square-leg boundary. A couple of singles to end the over.
- April 07, 2024 15:456MI 46/0 in 4 overs
Here comes Jhye Richardson and he beats Rohit’s attempted pull shot first ball. SIX! On a length outside off and Rohit just picks it up with ease for a maximum over deep midwicket. SIX! Slightly fuller and closer towards off-stump and flicked over deep square for consecutive maximums. He tries to guide the next one to third-man but only gets an inside edge to the keeper. Rohit makes room outside off by backing away but only slaps this to mid-off for a single. Muted lbw appeal as the ball nips in slightly.
- April 07, 2024 15:404MI 33/0 in 3 overs
Full on the pads by Khaleel and Kishan whips it over midwicket for a couple of runs. Shortish outside off and Kishan cuts it to the point fielder. This is driven square to the point fielder again as Khaleel pitches it up slightly. FOUR! Short, and Kishan rocks back and pulls it over midwicket for his first boundary. Well outside off and Kishan only manages a mishit that goes just over the mid-off fielder for a couple more. FOUR! Yorker goes awry and Kishan drills it over the bowler’s head for another boundary.
- April 07, 2024 15:354MI 21/0 in 2 overs
Ishant Sharma from the other end. Starts off with a wide down leg-side. FOUR! Full outside off and Rohit plays a cheeky paddle to the backward square-leg fence. FOUR! Good length outside off and Rohit lifts this over mid-on for consecutive boundaries. FIVE-WIDES! More agony for Ishant as this swings away down leg-side and Pant can’t get to it behind the stumps and the ball runs away for five extras. Beaten! On a good length just outside off and Rohit pokes in the channel and misses. Beaten again! Rohit was slightly squared up as this pitched on a good length again to beat Rohit’s outside edge. Three dots in a row as Rohit defends this to point. Shaping away outside off and not called a wide. Four dots to end the over.
- April 07, 2024 15:294MI 7/0 in 1 over
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are out to open the innings for Mumbai Indians. Khaleel Ahmed will take the new ball. Fullish, shaping in and Rohit defends it back to the bowler. Rohit opens his account with an outside edge to third man for a single. A hint of away swing and Kishan chips it over point for one more. Rohit drives with the outside half of the bat and collects a single in the deep behind point. FOUR! Short and wide and Kishan slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. Kishan gets an inside edge to mid-on while trying to defend to end the over.
- April 07, 2024 15:08Lineups
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Subs: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
- April 07, 2024 15:01TOSS - DC
Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bowl.
Rishabh Pant: We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, but you can chase any target at Wankhede. We’ll have to stick together as a team. I’m happy to be back, pleasure to be on the field. Bowling is one department where we’ve been on and off, but it’s hard for them in T20s. Mitch Marsh is injured, Jhye Richardson comes in for him. Lalit Yadav replace Rasikh Salam.
Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled first as well, but batting first is also not a problem. This wicket does look drier. The ball might not come on nicely unlike in a night game. We don’t want to put pressure onto us, but one win will give us a lot of confidence. Three changes for us - Surya is back, he replaces Naman Dhir. Romario Shephard replaces Mapakha and Nabi is in to replace Brevis.
- April 07, 2024 14:58Pitch Report
It is absolutely rock hard. This is the same wicket that was used against Rajasthan Royals. It shouldn’t swing today. It has a bit of grass, but there should be plenty of runs on offer. The numbers indicate spinners have gone for less runs, but the ball flies here. Chasing side usually does better here. Should be a high scoring game.
- April 07, 2024 14:52MI vs DC Overall Head-to-Head Record
Matches played: 33
Mumbai Indians won: 18
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (Delhi, 2023)
Last 5 results: MI won - 2; DC won - 3
- April 07, 2024 14:40MI vs DC at Wankhede
Matches played: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 6
Delhi Capitals won: 3
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets (2022)
- April 07, 2024 14:30Mumbai Indians record at Wankhede
Matches played: 79
Mumbai Indians won: 48
Mumbai Indians lost: 30
Tied: 1
Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (2024)
- April 07, 2024 14:25MI vs DC Dream11 Predicition
WICKETKEEPER
Rishabh Pant (c)
BATTERS
David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc)
Team Composition: MI 5:6 DC | Credits Left: 8
- April 07, 2024 14:11Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
Impact Player Options: Khaleel Ahmed/Abishek Porel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui.
- April 07, 2024 14:08Mumbai Indians Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.
Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.
Impact Player Options: Naman Dhir/Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shephard, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani.
- April 07, 2024 13:30MI vs DC Match Preview
IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals
Having lost three or more games on four occasions in the past – five in 2014, four each in 2008 and 2018 and three in 2018 – MI will know the time is running out to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs.
- April 07, 2024 13:18Live Streaming Info
Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on April 6?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 07, 2024 12:45THE SQUADS
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 6/1 in (0.4 Over), de Kock dismissed early by Umesh Yadav
- East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off, Playoff berth at stake for Red and Gold and the Blues
- Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium
- MI vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins by 29 runs against Delhi Capitals
- Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Rashford, Kambwala start for United, Kick off at 8:00 PM IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE