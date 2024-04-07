DC 205/8 in 20 overs

MI got 32 off its final over, Delhi needs 34. Coetzee to Lalit, two runs to deep mid wicket. OUT! A top edge as Lalit tries to pull this short ball, gets a top edge and Ishan Kishan completes the catch.

Lalit Yadav c Kishan b Coetzee 3(4)

Kumar Kushagra is the new batter. WICKET! Slices his shot through the off side and is caught at deep covers. Coetzee on a hat-trick!

Kushagra c Tilak b Coetzee 0(1)

Jhye Richardson is able to play the yorker and deny the South African a hat-trick; two runs. OUT! A wild slog on the final delivery, gets a top edge and is caught at point.

Jhye Richardson c Rohit b Coetzee 2(2)