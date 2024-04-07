IPL 2024: Who is BR Sharath, the Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper making his debut today against Lucknow Super Giants?

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill announced during the toss that BR Sharath will make his IPL debut ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
Sharath, a wicketkeeper batter, replaced an injured Wriddhiman Saha in GT’s playing XI against LSG.
The Karnataka cricketer was brought in Gujarat’s IPL 2024 squad in place of Robin Minz, who was ruled out ahead of the season. He was bought for his base price Rs 20 lakhs.
The 27-year-old has played 28 T20 matches in which he has scored 328 runs at a strike rate of close to 119. Apart from this, Sharath has played 43 List A games and featured in 20 First Class matches.
