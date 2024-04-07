MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over

Mayank conceded 13 runs in his first over before he walked off, reportedly because of a side strain.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 21:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
LSG’s Mayank Yadav in action.
LSG’s Mayank Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

LSG’s Mayank Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Mayank Yadav walked off the field along with the physio after bowling his first over in Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Mayank conceded 13 runs in his first over before he walked off, reportedly because of a side strain.

Follow | LSG vs GT live score and updates

The speedstar, who made his IPL debut this season, has so far played two matches in which he has taken six wickets and is already in the purple cap race.

Mayank made headlines after recording 155.8 kmph delivery in his debut match against Punjab Kings. He bettered his own speed record after bowling a 156.7 kmph delivery in the next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Related Topics

Mayank Yadav /

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 92/5 (14), needs 72 from 36 balls; Krunal Pandya takes three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Estoril Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz beats Pedro Martinez to win first clay-court ATP tournament
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool need late goal from Salah to draw 2-2 with Manchester United
    Reuters
  5. Matteo Berrettini wins Marrakech Open, ends two-year title drought
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Pollard told me to express myself before I went out to bat, says Shepherd
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Super Kings look to return to winning ways, host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians finally rules the roost, beats Delhi Capitals by 29 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Pathirana likely to boost Chennai pace attack against Kolkata
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 92/5 (14), needs 72 from 36 balls; Krunal Pandya takes three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Estoril Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz beats Pedro Martinez to win first clay-court ATP tournament
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool need late goal from Salah to draw 2-2 with Manchester United
    Reuters
  5. Matteo Berrettini wins Marrakech Open, ends two-year title drought
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment