LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over

Mayank Yadav walked off the field along with the physio after bowling his first over in Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Mayank conceded 13 runs in his first over before he walked off, reportedly because of a side strain.

The speedstar, who made his IPL debut this season, has so far played two matches in which he has taken six wickets and is already in the purple cap race.

Mayank made headlines after recording 155.8 kmph delivery in his debut match against Punjab Kings. He bettered his own speed record after bowling a 156.7 kmph delivery in the next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.