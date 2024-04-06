MagazineBuy Print

Alexis Nicolas Upsets Regian Eersel To Claim ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title

Tye Ruotolo defended his ONE Submission Grappling World Title in innovative fashion, forcing his challenger Izaak Michell to tap out inside five minutes.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 16:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alexis Nicolas dethroned Regian Eersel to claim the One Lightweight Kickboxing World title.
Alexis Nicolas dethroned Regian Eersel to claim the One Lightweight Kickboxing World title. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Alexis Nicolas dethroned Regian Eersel to claim the One Lightweight Kickboxing World title. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The main event of ONE Fight Night 21 at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium shocked the kickboxing community as Alexis Nicolas dethroned two-sport king Regian Eersel.

 The judges unanimously awarded the victory to the challenger, not only securing him the lightweight kickboxing strap but also improving his overall record to 24-0.

Tye Ruotolo defended his ONE Submission Grappling World Title in innovative fashion, forcing his challenger Izaak Michell to tap out inside five minutes.

ONE Fight Night 21 Results
Alexis Nicolas defeats Regian Eersel via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title
Tye Ruotolo defeats Izaak Michell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:43 of a single round to retain the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title
Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Vladimir Kuzmin via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 146.5 lbs)
Ben Tynan defeats Duke Didier via TKO at 2:36 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)
Denis Puric defeats Jacob Smith via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)
Kade Ruotolo defeats Francisco Lo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of a single round (Submission Grappling – 180 lbs)
Dedduanglek TDed99 defeats Taiki Naito via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – catchweight 136 lbs)
Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeats Valmir Da Silva via submission (north-south choke) at 3:34 of round two (MMA – welterweight)
Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Nicolas Leite Silva via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)
Jeremy Pacatiw defeats Wang Shuo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)

Related Topics

MMA /

One Championship

