Alexis Nicolas Upsets Regian Eersel To Claim ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title

The main event of ONE Fight Night 21 at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium shocked the kickboxing community as Alexis Nicolas dethroned two-sport king Regian Eersel.
The judges unanimously awarded the victory to the challenger, not only securing him the lightweight kickboxing strap but also improving his overall record to 24-0.
Tye Ruotolo defended his ONE Submission Grappling World Title in innovative fashion, forcing his challenger Izaak Michell to tap out inside five minutes.
ONE Fight Night 21 Results
