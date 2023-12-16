MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff

India’s hopes of redeeming some pride in the junior men’s hockey World Cup remained only a dream as they lost 1-3 to Spain in the bronze medal playoff here on Saturday.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 19:07 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Sunil Jojo.
Sunil Jojo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sunil Jojo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s hopes of redeeming some pride in the junior men’s hockey World Cup remained only a dream as they lost 1-3 to Spain in the bronze medal playoff here on Saturday.

Goals from Nicolas Alvarez (25th and 51st minute) and Petchame Pau (40th) sealed the deal in Spain’s favour as Sunil Jojo’s 28th-minute penalty-corner strike was the only saving grace for the two-time junior world champion Indians, whose perennial frailty with penalty corner conversions came to the fore yet again on Saturday.

This was India’s second defeat to Spain in this edition of the tournament, having lost to the European team 1-4 in the pool stages. India had also finished fourth in the last edition of the tournament in 2021 in Bhubaneswar.

Spain, following the win against the Uttam Singh-led side, equalled their best showing in the global tournament, adding to the bronze they had won in the 2005 edition in Rotterdam, beating India 6-5 on penalties.

FOLLOW | AS IT HAPPENED

Spain were clearly the dominant side and India would have lost by a bigger margin had it not been for some plucky saves by India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar after half-time.

Mohith effected two brilliant saves in the 33rd minute when the Spanish attackers had virtually run over the Indian defence. Mohith’s fine anticipation saw him save two shots at the goal to keep the scoreline 1-1.

Alvarez opened the scoring for Spain in the 25th minute, when he pulled away on the left flank all the way to the goalmouth before sending in a diagonal shot, which got deflected off the goalkeeper’s gloves into the goal.

Three minutes later, India struck the equaliser with Sunil Jojo scoring from the follow-up of a penalty corner. Jojo’s quick anticipation saw him score with a flick after the Spanish goalkeeper had saved the first attempt.

On a day when India again failed miserably with PC conversions, quite like the semifinal against Germany where they wasted a dozen of them in the 1-4 thrashing, they also seemed to lack the will to go all out. Barring Jojo’s 28th minute conversion, rest of the eight PC attempts went abegging.

Spain’s high-press game saw Petchame Pau again give his team the lead in the 40th minute, sending the ball past Mohith.

India’s disjointed defence took another goal in the 51st minute when Cabre Verdiell’s run on the left found Alvarez, who deflected the ball into the goal as Mohith drifted to the other corner.

As the timer clicked away, there was desperation in the Indian camp, which resulted in a couple of collisions, leading to Petchame limping off three minutes before the final hooter and Pere Amat also seeking the team physio’s help.

India last stood on the podium in 2016 when they won the gold medal in the Lucknow edition of the tournament. Their first title triumph had come in Hobart in 2001, before finishing runners-up in in Milton Keynes, England in 1997.

Meanwhile, Germany, who finished runners-up in 2021, will play France in the summit clash.

Related Topics

Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 /

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 74/3 (17) v HAR 287/8; Abhijeet, Karan put up 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
  3. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MCFC v EB updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi; lineups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir continues steady run after win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
  2. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND 1-3 ESP Highlights, FIH Junior World Cup match: Alvarez scores brace as Spain defeats India to win bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men and women’s hockey team lose in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 74/3 (17) v HAR 287/8; Abhijeet, Karan put up 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
  3. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MCFC v EB updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi; lineups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir continues steady run after win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment