IND vs ESP LIVE Updates, FIH Junior World Cup bronze medal match: India vs Spain match in action

- December 16, 2023 15:46MATCH DELAYED!
The start of the match has been delayed by 45 minutes due to the weather conditions, FIH posted.
- December 16, 2023 15:16Last time India faced Spain?
India and Spain faced each other in the pool stage, where Spain defeated India 4-1.
- December 16, 2023 15:08STARTING XI
- December 16, 2023 14:59Head-to-head
India -6 | Spain- 6 | Draw- 0
- December 16, 2023 14:49PREVIEW
A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup on Saturday.
India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.
The Indians would be morally down but come Saturday, they can’t afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in the pool stages.
On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from a 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.
The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.
- December 16, 2023 14:38LIVE STREAMING INFO
The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 third place in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website. The match starts at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
