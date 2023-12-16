IND vs ESP LIVE Updates, FIH Junior World Cup bronze medal match: India vs Spain match in action

December 16, 2023 14:49

PREVIEW

A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup on Saturday.

India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.

The Indians would be morally down but come Saturday, they can’t afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in the pool stages.

On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from a 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.

The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.