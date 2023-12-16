MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ESP LIVE Updates, FIH Junior World Cup bronze medal match: India vs Spain match in action

IND vs ESP: Live Updates and highlights of the India vs Spain FIH Junior World Cup third place match from the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Updated : Dec 16, 2023 16:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Kuala Lumpur - 2023 FIH Junior World Cup (M) Match No. 30 NED v IND (QF) Picture : India Goal Celebration WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT WILL PALMER
Kuala Lumpur - 2023 FIH Junior World Cup (M) Match No. 30 NED v IND (QF) Picture : India Goal Celebration WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT WILL PALMER | Photo Credit: Will Palmer
Kuala Lumpur - 2023 FIH Junior World Cup (M) Match No. 30 NED v IND (QF) Picture : India Goal Celebration WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT WILL PALMER | Photo Credit: Will Palmer

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India vs Spain FIH Junior World Cup third place match from the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • December 16, 2023 15:46
    MATCH DELAYED!

    The start of the match has been delayed by 45 minutes due to the weather conditions, FIH posted.


  • December 16, 2023 15:16
    Last time India faced Spain?

    India and Spain faced each other in the pool stage, where Spain defeated India 4-1.

  • December 16, 2023 15:08
    STARTING XI
  • December 16, 2023 14:59
    Head-to-head

    India -6 | Spain- 6 | Draw- 0

  • December 16, 2023 14:49
    PREVIEW

    A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup on Saturday.

    India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.

    The Indians would be morally down but come Saturday, they can’t afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in the pool stages.

    On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from a 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.

    The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.

  • December 16, 2023 14:38
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 third place in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website. The match starts at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

