Indian sports wrap, April 7: Tvesa Malik finishes at T-16 in South Africa, Ridhima at T-30

GOLF

Tvesa Malik T-16 in South Africa, Ridhima is T-30

Talented golfer Tvesa Malik finished T-16 while fellow Indian Ridhima Dilawari was T-30 at the Absa Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Tvesa, multiple winner in Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, and winner in South Africa last month, shot 72-72-74 for 2-over. She had three bogeys and a double between the fourth and the seventh, but she closed superbly with three birdies between 13th and 18th.

Ridhima with 74-73-75 was 6-over.

Casandra Alexander fired a superb six-under 66 on Saturday to finish on 12-under-par overall and win the Absa Ladies Invitational by four strokes at Serengeti Estates.

The 24-year-old had begun the final day tied for the lead with fellow South African Kiera Floyd, but Alexander went out in 34 before a brilliant back nine saw her collect an eagle and two birdies to romp to victory.

-PTI

Akshay Bhatia is four ahead and one round away from Masters spot

Indian American Akshay Bhatia stayed on course for a last minute Masters berth and a second PGA Tour title as he grabbed a four-shot lead after the third round at the Valero Texas Open.

Bhatia birdied his last two holes at the TPC San Antonio for a four-under 68, taking a four-shot lead over Denny McCarthy into the final round as he tries to get the last spot in the Masters.

Bhatia was at 15-under 201. After McCarthy, the next closest player to the lead was Brendon Todd, who shot 70 and was seven shots behind.

McCarthy was the only player who stayed close to the 22-year-old Bhatia. He was helped by his three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the back nine.

A victory would give Bhatia the final spot in the Masters, set aside in case the Valero Texas Open winner is not already exempt. He also would be exempt for the U.S. Open with his second victory since last June.

Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship last summer, which was held as an Alternate Event during The Open Championship.

-PTI