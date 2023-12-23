MagazineBuy Print

AIFF appoints Shukla Dutta as the head coach of the Indian U19 women’s team

Dutta, a former India international of repute, has previously coached the Indian U17 women’s team and led Rising Student Club to the 2017-18 Indian Women’s League title.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A logo of All India Football Federation.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A logo of All India Football Federation. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A logo of All India Football Federation. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee appointed Shukla Dutta as the head coach of the Indian U19 women’s team on Saturday after a virtual met.

Dutta, a former India international of repute, has previously coached the Indian U17 women’s team and led Rising Student Club to the 2017-18 Indian Women’s League title.

The committee also appointed former India international Sradhanjali Samantaray as the assistant coach and Lourembam Ronibala Chanu as the goalkeeper coach.

The AIFF technical committee consisting of former India captain IM Vijayan, AIFF Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan M, Deputy Chairman of the Technical Committee Manoranjan Bhattacharya, members Pinky Bompal Magar, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra, Climax Lawrence, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha.

The Indian U19 women’s team are set to begin their camp in Goa in the first week of January in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U19 Women’s Championship.

