Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

MBSG vs FCG: Here’s all you need to know before the Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 07:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL
FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL | Photo Credit: FSDL

Preview:

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super giant will be looking to regain its winning rhythm as it meets another title aspirant FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. Goa, which is the current leader with 20 points from eight matches, will be keen to maintain its unbeaten run while seeking to preserve its position by the completion of the first phase of the League.

Mohun Bagan SG is currently third with 19 points and recently lost the unbeaten status by going down (1-2) against Mumbai City FC in the previous round. The Mariners will thus be eager to get back the successful form that saw it winning six of the eight outings so far in the tournament.

A look at the performance of the two sides will give a clear indication of the contest that is going to unfold in one of the most prominent amphitheatres of the sport in the country. Mohun Bagan SG has been the most prolific side offensively having scored the highest 18 goals while FC Goa has been most frugal in defence having conceded just three goals.

The fight thus is going to get intense as the visitor tries to preserve its defensive shape and thwart the offensive plans of the host.

Read the full preview here | ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan hosts league leader FC Goa in a battle of offense vs defence

MBSG vs FCG: Predicted Lineups

MBSG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi, Subashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Raynier Fernandes, Boris Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

