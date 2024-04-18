LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming, the Chennai Super Kings coach, is particularly pleased with the way his boys have fielded this season.

“We have taken some outstanding catches and our outfielding has been good,” Stephen Fleming said at a press conference ahead of CSK’s match against Lucknow Super Giants.

He is pleased that the team has won four games, the last two in a row, but doesn’t want to feel too comfortable.

“All we want to do is to repeat what we did well and there were some good things for us in the last game in Mumbai against Mumbai Indians,” he said. “In the IPL there is no time to be comfortable. If you feel comfortable, you make mistakes.”

Fleming also backed big-money signing Daryl Mitchell. “He has been contributing without giving star performances,” he said. “We like to back players a lot and it is not always the Man-of-the-Match performance that we value the most.”

LSG’s assistant coach Lance Klusener said his team wanted to get the momentum back again, following the two losses.

“We had a nice momentum with our three straight wins,” he said. “Now we need to get back good performances not just in Thursday’s game but the next 10 days or so.”