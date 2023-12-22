ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan hosts league leader FC Goa in a battle of offense vs defence

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to regain its winning rhythm as it meets another title aspirant FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Goa, the current leader with 20 points from eight matches, will be keen to maintain its unbeaten run while seeking to preserve its position by the completion of the first phase of the League. Mohun Bagan SG is currently third with 19 points and recently lost the unbeaten status by going down (1-2) against Mumbai City FC in the previous round. The Mariners will thus be eager to get back the successful form that saw it winning six of the eight outings so far in the tournament.

A look at the performance of the two sides will give a clear indication of the contest that is going to unfold in one of the most prominent amphitheatres of the sport in the country.

Mohun Bagan SG has been the most prolific side offensively having scored the highest 18 goals while FC Goa has been most frugal in defence, having conceded just three goals. The fight thus is going to get intense as the visitor tries to preserve its defensive shape and thwart the offensive plans of the host.

Mohun Bagan’s efforts will be greatly hampered by injuries and suspensions which will see Asish Rai, Liston Colaco and Hector Yuste sitting out; the three collected red cards in the bruising battle against Mumbai. Added to this are injuries to Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan making the team selection a tough job for the Mohun Bagan SG coach Juan Ferrando.

“We have prepared the plans for the match. We did not get much time but our job is to find solutions to the problems. I don’t like to start complaining because we have red cars, and injuries. I will explore the options and prepare the best team,” Ferrando tried to put on a brave face while trying to find a way out of the crisis.

Goa has some injury issues but those are not big enough to hinder coach Manolo Marquez’s efforts at getting his best selection on the field. That will clearly be the advantage for the Gaurs as they look to pick up another win against a seemingly emaciated opposition. “We are not a defensive side but play according to the merit of the opponent. If we are more clinical and calm in front of goal, we will have a good season. I’m very satisfied, not only with my playing XI but with everyone else as well in training. They are all pushing each other, and this is the key to having a good season,” Manolo said.