‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars

Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 docu-series to be released on December 30, 2023 with exclusive interviews of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and many others with un-seen dressing room footages.
Netflix has stated the football fans around the world will get an exclusive to all the 32 teams participating as they fought their way through all stages.
The series is a continuation of the ‘Captains’ documentary released in 2022, which showed us the detailed qualification campaigns of several teams, including Modric’s Croatia, Thiago Silva’s Brazil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.
More to follow.
