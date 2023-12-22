MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars

Netflix has stated the football fans around the world will get an exclusive to all the 32 teams particIpating as they fought in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 20:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE Photo: Argentina’s captain and forward Lionel Messi with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy
FILE Photo: Argentina’s captain and forward Lionel Messi with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE Photo: Argentina’s captain and forward Lionel Messi with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy | Photo Credit: AFP

Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 docu-series to be released on December 30, 2023 with exclusive interviews of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and many others with un-seen dressing room footages.

Netflix has stated the football fans around the world will get an exclusive to all the 32 teams participating as they fought their way through all stages.

ALSO READ | Napoli President De Laurentiis pushes for change in favour of Super League after court verdict

The series is a continuation of the ‘Captains’ documentary released in 2022, which showed us the detailed qualification campaigns of several teams, including Modric’s Croatia, Thiago Silva’s Brazil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.

More to follow.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in; Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates; Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, NAS v ETT updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, NAS v ETT updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Inter’s in-form Lautaro Martinez out injured with thigh strain
    AFP
  4. Napoli President De Laurentiis pushes for change in favour of Super League after court verdict
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona falls 3-2 to America in Dallas friendly match
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in; Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates; Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, NAS v ETT updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment