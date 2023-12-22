Serie A 2023-24: Inter’s in-form Lautaro Martinez out injured with thigh strain

Lautaro Martinez will miss Inter Milan’s festive fixture with Lecce after picking up a thigh strain, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

In a statement, Inter said that Italy’s leading goalscorer underwent tests on Friday which revealed a problem in his left thigh suffered during Wednesday’s Italian Cup defeat to Bologna.

“His condition will be monitored over the coming days,” added Inter, ruling him out of Saturday’s pre-Christmas clash at the San Siro.

Italian media report that the Argentina forward will be out of action until the new year.

Martinez has been in sensational form since the start of the season, topping the Serie A scoring charts with 15 goals in 16 league matches.

He also netted twice as Inter qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, where Simone Inzaghi’s side will face Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has helped power Inter four points clear at the top of Serie A alongside new strike partner Marcus Thuram, author of eight goals and ten assists in all competitions since arriving from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer.