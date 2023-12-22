MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton

The England international’s mistake led to Chelsea’s added-time equaliser and he missed a penalty in the shootout as Newcastle exited the competition a week after going out of the Champions League.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 17:52 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Dylan Martinez
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe stood by his right back Kieran Trippier after the England international’s costly errors during Tuesday’s League Cup loss at Chelsea.

Trippier’s mistake led to Chelsea’s added-time equaliser and he missed a penalty in the shootout as Newcastle exited the competition a week after going out of the Champions League.

“Kieran Trippier is fine, he is a strong character and vastly experienced. As well, it is not about one individual it is about the collective,” Howe told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Luton Town.

“Being one of the leaders in the group, Trippier is a strong character and (team mates) will look to him, but I don’t think it has been any different.”

ALSO READ | Arteta backs Arsenal to beat Liverpool, end winless streak at Anfield

Luton, 18th in the table, will not be an easy place for sixth-placed Newcastle to end its six-match away winless streak in all competitions, Howe said.

“I know full well that it is a difficult place to go, as I have been there many times as a player,” he added.

“They ran Manchester City very close, they couldn’t have gone any closer against Arsenal, in the way that match see-sawed, and got a really good draw against Liverpool.”

Howe is also dealing with an ongoing injury crisis.

“It was a horrible challenge,” Howe said about Moises Caicedo’s tackle on Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon during the Chelsea game. “He is sore but we will see how he is today.

“Emil Krafth had a nasty cut on his shin which went deep, so it required stitches.”

Howe said he was yet to make a decision on the availability of Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Alekander Isak, but was happy with the recovery of Sven Botman who played the first half on Tuesday.

“Sven is good, we will assess him today... he has looked strong and comfortable,” the manager said.

Howe also sent his best wishes to Luton captain Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest during the game at Bournemouth last weekend.

“It puts football into perspective,” Howe said.

“Luton fans will be thinking of Tom and the whole build-up will be reflective of that, but for us we just have to concentrate on our performance.

“We have all been in these positions before and we need a response against Luton.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Newcastle United /

Eddie Howe /

Kieran Trippier /

Chelsea /

League Cup /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
    Reuters
  3. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  5. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arteta backs Arsenal to beat Liverpool, end winless streak at Anfield
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Welbeck’s late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  5. Kompany welcomes Rebecca Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
    Reuters
  3. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  5. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment