Premier League: Arteta backs Arsenal to beat Liverpool, end winless streak at Anfield

Arsenal’s last successful Premier League trip to Anfield came in 2012 - when Arteta was still playing for the north London club.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 15:50 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal can end its winless streak at Liverpool when both sides meet this weekend, which would help it preserve its spot at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, top of the table with 39 points from 17 matches, faces second-placed Liverpool on Saturday. The north London outfit’s last successful Premier League trip to Anfield came in 2012 - when Arteta was still playing for Arsenal.

“It is going to be a special atmosphere for both teams and it is strong opposition. We will prepare to win it and go for it - it will be an intense match,” Arteta told reporters.

“It is always great to be in the highest position in this league and we will try to maintain that, but we have to be intelligent to manage the game.

READ | Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast

“Last time we beat them was a while ago and it was a good moment, which is something we can replicate tomorrow...”

The Spanish manager provided an injury update on a trio of injured midfielders, saying: “Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn’t trained with the team yet.

“Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt.”

ARSENAL ‘CLEAR’ ON SUPER LEAGUE

Arteta also weighed in on Thursday’s European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a Super League.

“We are very clear. It is exactly the same. We remain in the same position,” Arteta said. “We love playing in the Champions League and we’ll continue to do so.

“Football supporters and the passion they bring to game is the main reason this game belongs to them. We have to look after them - their opinion is very important.”

Arsenal, who is among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League project in 2021 before withdrawing amid fan protests, also posted a statement on Friday distancing itself from the Super League.

