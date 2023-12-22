MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Welbeck’s late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Brighton, which has just two wins in 12 league games, climbed to eighth in the table with 27 points after 18 games. Roy Hodgson’s Palace, which was coming off a shock draw at Manchester City last weekend, is 15th on 18 points.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 09:51 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.
Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Danny Welbeck headed a stunning late equaliser as Brighton & Hove Albion held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, denying the home side a first victory at Selhurst Park since September 3 in a disappointing result for both sides.

“I think we lost two points,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports. “It is because we made too many mistakes, especially in the first half. In the second half we played with more energy, to find the chance to score.”

ALSO READ: Kompany welcomes Rebecca Welch appointment as Premier League milestone

Brighton, which has just two wins in 12 league games, climbed to eighth in the table with 27 points after 18 games. Roy Hodgson’s Palace, which was coming off a shock draw at Manchester City last weekend, is 15th on 18 points.

“As a group we are a bit disappointed because we wanted to come here and get the three points,” Welbeck told Sky. “I feel like we should be a bit higher in the table with the way we’ve performed and there have been some results that got away from us. It happened again tonight.”

Palace looked to be heading towards victory after Jordan Ayew scored just before the break in a drab first half when Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen hesitated and gave up possession. Michael Olise sent in a pinpoint cross to the back post that Ayew dove to head in.

But Brighton responded with 14 second-half shots and Welbeck, who entered the game after halftime, scored with a brilliant header in the 82nd minute -- his 64th Premier League goal -- to silence the Palace crowd.

With his back to the net, Welbeck leapt high to send it into the top corner, turning around to watch the flight of the ball.

“I am still making my way back from injury but I felt good and have been feeling good all week,” Welbeck said. “I was just trying to make an impact. To get the goal is good but I am disappointed not to get the three points.

“It’s nice to be back on the scoresheet,” he added. “(But) we want to be getting three points more consistently.”

It was remarkably the fifth successive time this clash has ended 1-1 at Selhurst.

The Seagulls almost got the winner in what would have been a bizarre goal when Palace keeper Dean Henderson rushed out to punch the ball away, but bounced it hard off Welbeck’s head and backwards toward the net. It rolled just wide of the net.

“It’s frustrating, we played a really good first half, I don’t remember them having clear cut chances,” Palace defender Joachim Andersen told Sky.

“But Danny Welbeck scores a fantastic goal, that’s just quality with them. We played a decent match, but just got tired in the second half.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Danny Welbeck /

Crystal Palace

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 2: IND 107/1, Mandhana, Rana aim to build stand vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Welbeck’s late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  3. The unsatisfying sound of silence
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. La Liga: Ten-man Real Madrid scores late to snatch victory at Alaves
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND: Captain Rahul praises fight in inexperienced India ODI side after series win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Welbeck’s late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  2. Kompany welcomes Rebecca Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 2: IND 107/1, Mandhana, Rana aim to build stand vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Welbeck’s late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  3. The unsatisfying sound of silence
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. La Liga: Ten-man Real Madrid scores late to snatch victory at Alaves
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND: Captain Rahul praises fight in inexperienced India ODI side after series win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment