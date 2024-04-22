MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza

Ademola Lookman assisted on both goals, first providing the corner kick that Charles De Ketelaere headed in and then setting up El Bilal Toure to finish off a counterattack.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 09:06 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
Atalanta’s El Bilal Touré, front, in action during the Italian Serie A 2023-24 match against Monza.
Atalanta’s El Bilal Touré, front, in action during the Italian Serie A 2023-24 match against Monza. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Atalanta’s El Bilal Touré, front, in action during the Italian Serie A 2023-24 match against Monza. | Photo Credit: AP

Atalanta followed up its elimination of Liverpool in the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Monza in a regional Serie A derby on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman assisted on both goals, first providing the corner kick that Charles De Ketelaere headed in and then setting up El Bilal Toure to finish off a counterattack.

Daniel Maldini pulled one back for Monza in the 89th and then nearly equalized when he hit the post five minutes into stoppage time.

The victory moved Atalanta up to sixth place and one point behind Roma in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Atalanta could also qualify for the Champions League if it wins the Europa League, having beaten Liverpool on 3-1 aggregate on Thursday. The Bergamo team faces Marseille in the semifinals.

Atalanta will also look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Fiorentina in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

With 21 goals and 12 assists, Lookman became the fifth player to score more than 20 goals and deliver more than 10 assists since the start of last season in Serie A, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafael Leão, Paulo Dybala and Olivier Giroud.

Fiorentina produced two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at last-place Salernitana, moving the Tuscan club up to ninth place and back into contention for a spot in Europe.

Christian Kouame scored with a looping header in the 80th and Jonathan Ikone added another in stoppage time following a rebound of a save by Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves

Salernitana, which is 13 points from safety with five rounds remaining, is nearing mathematical relegation.

Fiorentina, which has advanced to the Europa Conference League semifinals, ended a five-match winless streak in Serie A. The Viola also have a game to make up against Atalanta.

There was a brief clash between Salernitana and Fiorentina supporters before kickoff that resulted in injuries to 10 police officers, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported — adding that no fans were arrested.

Also, 10th-place Torino, which is also chasing a spot in Europe, drew 0-0 with Frosinone, which is third from the bottom.

Lecce won 3-0 at Sassuolo to move seven points clear of the drop zone, while Sassuolo remained second from the bottom.

Inter Milan can seal the Italian league title with a derby win over AC Milan on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Atalanta /

Monza /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Ademola Lookman /

Charles De Ketelaere /

Roma /

Champions League /

Europa League /

Marseille /

Inter Milan /

AC Milan /

Fiorentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza
    AP
  2. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  3. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  5. Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza
    AP
  2. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  3. Feyenoord wins twice halted Dutch Cup final
    Reuters
  4. FA Cup: Manchester United beats Coventry on penalties to set up final against Man City
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024: USA defender Sergio Dest sustains knee injury, return in time for USMNT in jeopardy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza
    AP
  2. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  3. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  5. Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment