La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves

The defeat against 13th-place Alaves kept Atletico only three points ahead of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao in the fight for a Champions League spot next season.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 08:04 IST , MADRID

AP
Deportivo Alaves players celebrate scoring against Atletico Madid in La Liga 2023-24.
Deportivo Alaves players celebrate scoring against Atletico Madid in La Liga 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
infoIcon

Deportivo Alaves players celebrate scoring against Atletico Madid in La Liga 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Atletico Madrid followed up its Champions League elimination with a 2-0 loss at Alaves in the Spanish league on Sunday, missing a chance to strengthen its hold on fourth place.

The defeat against 13th-place Alaves kept Atletico only three points ahead of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao in the fight for a Champions League spot next season. Athletic had been held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Granada at home on Friday.

Atletico failed to advance in the Champions League after losing to Borussia Dortmund 5-4 on aggregate following a 4-2 loss in Germany on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid almost confirms title after Clasico win against Barcelona

Alaves, which had lost three league matches in a row, won with goals by Carlos Benavidez in the 15th minute and Luis Rioja in second-half stoppage time.

In other results, sixth-place Real Sociedad was held 1-1 at midtable Getafe, while ninth-place Villarreal won 2-1 at last-place Almeria.

Leader Real Madrid hosted Barcelona in the final “clasico” of the season later. Madrid enters the game with an eight-point league lead over its rival.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
