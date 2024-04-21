MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Late Stanisic goal at Dortmund salvages Leverkusen’s unbeaten run

Bayer Leverkusen’s Josip Stanisic scored a stoppage-time goal for the champions to rescue a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 23:28 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leverkusen’s Josip Stanisic, left, celebrates after scoring in the last minute during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen's Josip Stanisic, left, celebrates after scoring in the last minute during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Josip Stanisic, left, celebrates after scoring in the last minute during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayer Leverkusen’s Josip Stanisic scored a stoppage-time goal for the champions to rescue a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund on Sunday and prevent Xabi Alonso’s side from suffering their first loss of the season.

Striker Niclas Fuellkrug gave Dortmund the lead in the 81st minute with a volley inside the left post, after Marcel Sabitzer teed him up with a lovely cushioned pass before the ball went in off goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s gloves.

But Stanisic levelled for Leverkusen in the seventh minute of stoppage time, heading home a Florian Wirtz corner to extend the newly-crowned champions’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 45 games.

Leverkusen, who last weekend secured its first Bundesliga title with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, is on 80 points from 30 games. Dortmund is fifth with 57 points, two points behind fourth-placed Leipzig.

