El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment

Questions will once again be raised on La Liga’s decision not to have goal-line technology after a controversial moment in the season’s final El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In the 28th minute of the clash, Yamine Lamal flicked Raphinha’s corner towards the goal. It seemed like the entire ball had gone over the line before Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin parried the ball away from danger.

🚫 El árbitro no convalida un supuesto gol de Lamine Yamal que habría ingresado tras desviar de un corner.



🖥️ El árbitro estuvo deliberando varios minutos con el Var, sin embargo, no concedió el gol.



🗳️ ¿Para ustedes entró el balón en su totalidad o no? pic.twitter.com/Mo1O1f5JKv — Marc Perez (@MarcPerez1_) April 21, 2024

While Barcelona players appealed for a goal, the match officials seemed unsure of the outcome.

The decision was referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who after many replays over more than two minutes, concluded that the ball hadn’t completely crossed the line.

According to reports, La Liga does not have the technology as President Javier Tebas is unwilling to pay the 2.6 million pounds fee required to make the necessary changes.