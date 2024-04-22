MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment

Yamal’s flick in the 28th minute seemed to have crossed the line but with the absence of goal-line technology, the referee could not be certain. In the end, VAR cancelled the goal.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 01:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera
FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA

Questions will once again be raised on La Liga’s decision not to have goal-line technology after a controversial moment in the season’s final El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In the 28th minute of the clash, Yamine Lamal flicked Raphinha’s corner towards the goal. It seemed like the entire ball had gone over the line before Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin parried the ball away from danger.

While Barcelona players appealed for a goal, the match officials seemed unsure of the outcome.

The decision was referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who after many replays over more than two minutes, concluded that the ball hadn’t completely crossed the line.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF EL CLASICO

According to reports, La Liga does not have the technology as President Javier Tebas is unwilling to pay the 2.6 million pounds fee required to make the necessary changes.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

La Liga /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, RMA 1-1 BAR, La Liga: El Clasico level in second-half, Vinicius and Christensen on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE, Final Round: Gukesh vs Nakamura in balance; Nepomniachtchi struggling vs Caruana; Zhongyi closing in on title
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. PBKS vs GT Highlights IPL 2024: Tewatia carries Gujarat Titans to three-wicket win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, RMA 1-1 BAR, La Liga: El Clasico level in second-half, Vinicius and Christensen on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, RMA 1-1 BAR, La Liga: El Clasico level in second-half, Vinicius and Christensen on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE, Final Round: Gukesh vs Nakamura in balance; Nepomniachtchi struggling vs Caruana; Zhongyi closing in on title
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. PBKS vs GT Highlights IPL 2024: Tewatia carries Gujarat Titans to three-wicket win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment