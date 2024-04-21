MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner

Warner had no issues with the introduction of the Impact Player rule, hinting at T20 cricket heading towards some of its more fancied franchise league-based global sports properties in terms of rules.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 19:16 IST , News Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Having retired from the two longer formats of the game, Warner has announced he will hang up his boots from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June. 
FILE PHOTO: Having retired from the two longer formats of the game, Warner has announced he will hang up his boots from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Having retired from the two longer formats of the game, Warner has announced he will hang up his boots from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June.  | Photo Credit: AP

David Warner, the most successful overseas cricketer in the Indian Premier League history, has suggested an additional overseas player in the aftermath to the introduction of the Impact Player.

“Play five overseas players. You need to play five,” Warner told Sportstar. “You have got 12 players that are playing (in a team, including the Impact Player) anyway at the moment, so you might as well make it five.”

The suggestion may sound radical but with an increasing feeling of team combinations having been diluted with the introduction of two additional teams, it will be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals veteran’s will be considered ahead of the full auction.

With the Impact Player introduction itself being questioned in various quarters, Warner had no issues with the rule. In fact, Warner hinted at T20 cricket heading towards some of its more fancied franchise league-based global sports properties in terms of rules.

“If you play 12, it helps because then you can play your six genuine bowlers and that allrounder becomes sort of not required if it makes sense. But you know they do a job and predominantly more if you are a batting all-rounder. I think it’s a good thing for the game. Eventually the game might get to just the batting team and a bowling team and a fielding team,” he said.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: How Sanjay Bangar’s ‘You’re not just a slogger’ comment inspired Punjab Kings sensation Ashutosh Sharma

Having retired from the two longer formats of the game, Warner has announced he will hang up his boots from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June. But the dashing opener stressed he will keep coming back to India for the IPL.

“For me, it’s about spending time with family, but I’ll prioritise IPL and Big Bash. I am doing commentary and I’ll probably play one or two, maybe in the middle of the year, just to keep your cricket skills up,” Warner said, explaining his plans post international retirement.

“I might even go back to NSW (New South Wales, his provincial team) to play some stuff there to help out with the young guys. There is a lot of things that I can do in that opportunity in that sense,” he concluded.

