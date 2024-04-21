KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues with umpire over controversial wicket — What ICC No Ball Laws stat

Virat Kohli was involved in a controversial decision which left the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain fuming during the side’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Harshit Rana bowled a full toss to Kohli in the third over of the innings which looked like an over-the-waist no ball. Kohli failed to connect to the ball and was caught and bowled.

The on-field umpire decided to refer the decision to the third umpire, Michael Gough, who decided the ball had dipped on the batter and adjudged Kohli’s dismissal to be legal.

You are the third umpire for #KKRvRCB.



Kohli, unhappy with the decision, argued with the umpire before departing and slammed the bat on the boundary rope. Commentator Harsha Bhogle while discussing the wicket, said, “RCB have been robbed here.”

According to Law 41.7.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions, “Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.”

Kohli was standing outside the popping crease for the delivery and hence claimed the delivery crossed him over his waist. But replays showed the ball’s trajectory falling below his waist line. Had Kohli been standing inside the crease, the ball would have passed him further below the waist line.