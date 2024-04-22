MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury

De Jong was hurt in a clash with Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in first-half stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 08:55 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong injured lays on the ground.
Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong injured lays on the ground. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong injured lays on the ground. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong left the field on a stretcher with a right leg injury sustained late in the first half of the “clasico” against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

De Jong was hurt in a clash with Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in first-half stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Valverde came in hard for a 50-50 ball and struck De Jong’s foot while trying to get to the ball.

De Jong immediately went down and was briefly treated by medical staff before leaving on a stretcher in obvious pain. The score was 1-1 at the time.

ALSO READ |  Real Madrid almost confirms title after Clasico win against Barcelona

The Netherlands midfielder was replaced by Pedri.

Madrid entered the final clasico of the season with an eight-point lead over its rival.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Frenkie de Jong /

La Liga /

Real Madrid /

Federico Valverde /

Santiago Bernabeu /

Pedri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  2. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  4. Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Feyenoord wins twice halted Dutch Cup final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  2. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid almost confirms title after Clasico win against Barcelona
    AFP
  4. El Clasico: Questions raised over absence of goal-line technology in La Liga after controversial moment
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights, RMA 3-2 BAR, La Liga: Madrid puts one hand on 36th league title after El Clasico win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  2. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  4. Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Feyenoord wins twice halted Dutch Cup final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment