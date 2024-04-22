MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG close in on league title with 4-1 victory over Lyon

Runaway leaders PSG moved to 66 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AS Monaco with five matches left, while Lyon are eighth with 41 points.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 09:19 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lyon’s Jake O’Brien, right, challenges PSG’s Goncalo Ramos.
Lyon’s Jake O’Brien, right, challenges PSG’s Goncalo Ramos. | Photo Credit: AP
Lyon's Jake O'Brien, right, challenges PSG's Goncalo Ramos. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain continued its march towards the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win at home against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday with all the goals coming in an explosive first half.

Runaway leaders PSG moved to 66 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AS Monaco with five matches left, while Lyon are eighth with 41 points.

PSG struck twice within six minutes with Lyon’s Nemanja Matic deflecting a cross into his own net after three minutes, before Lucas Beraldo doubled the hosts’ lead.

Goncalo Ramos headed in the third goal for PSG after 32 minutes before Ernest Nuamah pulled one back for Lyon five minutes later with a well-placed shot into the corner from just outside the box.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves

Ramos scored his second three minutes before the break when he ran into the box unmarked to slide in a low cross.

Both sides produced chances in the second half, but neither managed to add more goals.

Lyon will have a chance for revenge when the two sides face each other in the French Cup final on May 25.

Related Topics

Paris St. Germain /

Olympique Lyonnais /

Lyon /

Ligue 1 /

Ligue 1 2023-24 /

Nemanja Matic /

Goncalo Ramos /

PSG /

AS Monaco /

French Cup

