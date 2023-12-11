I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings

The I-League 2023-24 season kicked off with Real Kashmir FC hosting Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.
With a promotion slot on the cards for the winner, Mohammedan Sporting is at the top of the table
As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.
|Position
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mohammedan Sporting
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|6
|12
|20
|2
|Sreenidi Deccan
|10
|6
|2
|2
|22
|8
|14
|20
|3
|Real Kashmir FC
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|4
|11
|17
|4
|Aizawl FC
|9
|5
|2
|2
|20
|12
|8
|17
|5
|Shillong Lajong
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|11
|3
|16
|6
|Gokulam Kerala
|9
|3
|4
|2
|18
|15
|5
|13
|7
|Delhi FC
|9
|4
|1
|4
|19
|16
|3
|13
|8
|Inter Kashi
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|21
|-7
|11
|9
|Churchill Brothers FC Goa
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|11
|3
|11
|10
|NEROCA FC
|9
|2
|1
|6
|11
|27
|-16
|7
|11
|Rajasthan United
|9
|1
|3
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|12
|Namdhari FC
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|13
|TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union)
|9
|1
|1
|7
|6
|26
|-20
|4
