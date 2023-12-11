MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings

As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 22:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sreenidi Deccan in the I League 2023 24
Sreenidi Deccan in the I League 2023 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan in the I League 2023 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The I-League 2023-24 season kicked off with Real Kashmir FC hosting Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.

With a promotion slot on the cards for the winner, Mohammedan Sporting is at the top of the table

As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Mohammedan Sporting 8 6 2 0 18 6 12 20
2 Sreenidi Deccan 10 6 2 2 22 8 14 20
3 Real Kashmir FC 9 5 2 2 15 4 11 17
4 Aizawl FC 9 5 2 2 20 12 8 17
5 Shillong Lajong 9 4 4 1 14 11 3 16
6 Gokulam Kerala 9 3 4 2 18 15 5 13
7 Delhi FC 9 4 1 4 19 16 3 13
8 Inter Kashi 9 3 2 4 14 21 -7 11
9 Churchill Brothers FC Goa 9 3 2 4 14 11 3 11
10 NEROCA FC 9 2 1 6 11 27 -16 7
11 Rajasthan United 9 1 3 5 7 15 -8 6
12 Namdhari FC 8 1 2 5 7 15 -8 5
13 TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) 9 1 1 7 6 26 -20 4

