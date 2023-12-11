MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Renedy Singh as interim coach

BFC, with just one win in nine Indian Super League outings, next faces Chennaiyin FC at Chennai on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 19:10 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
The former India captain acted as the East Bengal interim manager in the 2021-22 season
The former India captain acted as the East Bengal interim manager in the 2021-22 season
infoIcon

The former India captain acted as the East Bengal interim manager in the 2021-22 season | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Renedy Singh has his task cut out. Having taken over as the Bengaluru FC (BFC) interim head coach after Simon Grayson was shown the door, Renedy must now pull the club out of a slump.

There is little time to get things in order. BFC, with just one win in nine Indian Super League outings, next faces Chennaiyin FC at Chennai on Wednesday.

At a press conference here on Monday, Renedy had a clear message for his players. “We have some good individual players, but they are not really playing together as a team. All I want to see is players fight as a team, not as individuals. We have to work as a unit. Players who are not ready to do that can sit outside, and any young player can come in,” Renedy said.

The former India captain has been in a similar situation before when he acted as the East Bengal interim manager in the 2021-22 season. During that brief tenure, Renedy took the bold step of fielding an all-Indian eleven against Jamshedpur FC.

“I had put all Indians in the eleven because some of our players were injured, and some were suspended. But this is not about Indians and foreigners. I want our players to fight for the team, the fans and themselves,” Renedy said.

BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu explained that he felt “guilt” after his side succumbed to a humiliating 0-4 loss to Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

“You feel guilt for bringing such emotions to the fans. And yet, our fans overcame their personal emotions and ensured that the players did not feel dejected. I feel so fortunate that we have fans who stand by players even through the worst. BFC is a big family which does not give up even after losing 0-4 at home,” Sandhu said.

