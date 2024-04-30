MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium coach Tedesco

Real Madrid’s Courtois has missed the entire season with a knee ligament injury and suffered a further setback in March which required another knee operation.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 20:40 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Courtois returned to the Real Madrid group on Monday ahead of the Spanish club’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich.
FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Courtois returned to the Real Madrid group on Monday ahead of the Spanish club’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Courtois returned to the Real Madrid group on Monday ahead of the Spanish club’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Euro 2024, national team coach Domenico Tedesco said Tuesday.

Real Madrid’s Courtois has missed the entire season with a knee ligament injury and suffered a further setback in March which required another knee operation.

Capped 102 times since his international debut in 2011, Courtois said last December that he was giving up on playing at the European Championship in Germany due to his left knee injury.

“On this topic, everything has already been said. I don’t want a tit-for-tat situation,” Tedesco told German media on Tuesday.

Courtois has been on frosty terms with Tedesco since June 2023, after being overlooked as captain following an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, with Romelu Lukaku instead chosen to wear the armband.

ALSO READ: Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF

Tedesco pointed out that by announcing his decision in December, Courtois had allowed the Belgian staff to prepare other options.

“We are focusing on players who are in good shape,” he said.

The 31-year-old Courtois returned to the Real Madrid group on Monday ahead of the Spanish club’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Bayern Munich.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he hopes to have Courtois back for Saturday’s league game against Cadiz ahead of the Champions League second leg.

Related Topics

Thibaut Courtois

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former PSG player Diarra at the centre of transfer controversy as Europe court suggests illegality in FIFA rules
    Reuters
  2. Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium coach Tedesco
    AFP
  3. Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF
    Reuters
  4. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  5. Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment