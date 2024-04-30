Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF

Spain’s government on Tuesday appointed former national squad coach Vicente del Bosque as head of a new committee supervising the country’s scandal-ridden Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said.

Spain, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup, last week announced the creation of a special committee to oversee RFEF until the governing body holds new elections. FIFA and UEFA said they were closely monitoring the situation with great concern.

The move followed months of scandals including a corruption investigation and the dismissal of its chief Luis Rubiales after he planted an unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during the on-pitch awards ceremony after the Spanish women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney last year.

Del Bosque led the Spanish men’s team to its first World Cup title in 2010 and followed that up by clinching Spain’s second successive European Championship two years later.

Del Bosque also won two Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles in a four-year spell in charge of Real Madrid from 1999.