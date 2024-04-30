MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF

Spain, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup, announced the creation of a special committee to oversee RFEF until the governing body holds new elections.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 18:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former national squad coach Vicente del Bosque as head of a new committee supervising the RFEF
FILE PHOTO: Former national squad coach Vicente del Bosque as head of a new committee supervising the RFEF | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former national squad coach Vicente del Bosque as head of a new committee supervising the RFEF | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain’s government on Tuesday appointed former national squad coach Vicente del Bosque as head of a new committee supervising the country’s scandal-ridden Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said.

Spain, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup, last week announced the creation of a special committee to oversee RFEF until the governing body holds new elections. FIFA and UEFA said they were closely monitoring the situation with great concern.

The move followed months of scandals including a corruption investigation and the dismissal of its chief Luis Rubiales after he planted an unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during the on-pitch awards ceremony after the Spanish women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney last year.

Del Bosque led the Spanish men’s team to its first World Cup title in 2010 and followed that up by clinching Spain’s second successive European Championship two years later.

Del Bosque also won two Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles in a four-year spell in charge of Real Madrid from 1999.

Related stories

Related Topics

RFEF /

FIFA /

UEFA /

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso /

Vicente del Bosque /

European Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; Shafali out for a duck, Hemalatha takes charge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav returns as Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF
    Reuters
  2. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  3. Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan, Japan men’s football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  5. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; Shafali out for a duck, Hemalatha takes charge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav returns as Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment