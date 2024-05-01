MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : May 01, 2024 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to win his first trophy of the year as Al Nassr faces Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the King Cup of Champions.
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to win his first trophy of the year as Al Nassr faces Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the King Cup of Champions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to win his first trophy of the year as Al Nassr faces Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the King Cup of Champions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal on Wednesday (11:30 PM IST) at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to win his first trophy of the year as the sides face off for the second time in four days.

The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on April 27, where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.

Despite the win, Al Nassr is nine points behind league leader Al Hilal who has a game in hand, making the King Cup Ronaldo’s last potential chance for silverware this season.

The winner of the match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina (gk), Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri, Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles, Otavio, Ghareeb, Ronaldo

Al Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic (gk), Al Hamsal, Al Khabrani, Lopez, Rebocho, Hamzi, Masoud, Rodrigues, Narey, Sherif, Al-Torais

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej start?
The King Cup of Champions semifinal between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will kick off on 1 May, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the  King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej?
The King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former PSG player Diarra at the centre of transfer controversy as Europe court suggests illegality in FIFA rules
    Reuters
  3. Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium coach Tedesco
    AFP
  4. Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise RFEF
    Reuters
  5. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semis LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment