Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal on Wednesday (11:30 PM IST) at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to win his first trophy of the year as the sides face off for the second time in four days.
The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on April 27, where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.
Despite the win, Al Nassr is nine points behind league leader Al Hilal who has a game in hand, making the King Cup Ronaldo’s last potential chance for silverware this season.
The winner of the match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina (gk), Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri, Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles, Otavio, Ghareeb, Ronaldo
Al Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic (gk), Al Hamsal, Al Khabrani, Lopez, Rebocho, Hamzi, Masoud, Rodrigues, Narey, Sherif, Al-Torais
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej start?
Where to watch the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej?
